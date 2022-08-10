Happy Mondays suffers double heartbreak when Bez’s father dies hours after Paul

Shaun Ryder’s brother Paul’s funeral was also a secret goodbye to Bez’s father.

The father of the Happy Mondays’ Life on Mars-style dancer died just hours after Paul Ryder died in a double heartbreak for the band.

Bassist Paul, 58, was found dead in his bed at 6am on Friday 15th July by their mother Linda at her home in Manchester, hours before the band was due to play the Kubix Festival in Sunderland.

EXCLUSIVE: Happy Mondays suffers double heartbreak as Bez’s father dies just hours after Shaun Ryder’s brother Paul was found dead (pictured, Bez left and Shaun right)

Sad time: Bassist Paul, 58, (left) was found dead in his bed at 6am on Friday, July 15, by their mother Linda at her home in Manchester, hours before the band was due to play at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland ( photo in 2012)

While Bez, also 58, was comforting Shaun, 59, at his home, he got the news that his father was seriously ill, so he left his grieving bandmate to rush to his childhood home in Blackpool.

His father — who fought to keep Bez, aka Mark Berry, on the straight and narrow when he was a teenager and whose father instilled in his son a love of beekeeping — died hours after Paul in the early hours of Saturday.

His funeral took place a week before Paul’s, but he was talked about a lot during Paul’s funeral.

A family source told MailOnline: ‘The band has had two really big hits in the past few weeks. First goes Paul, then Bez had to deal with the death of his father.

Mourners: Happy Mondays bassist Paul’s family, friends and longtime band members paid tribute to the star bassist and laid him to rest at his funeral on Thursday. Shaun (center of photo) helped carry the coffin to St Charles Church in Swinton, Manchester – Bez’s father’s funeral was the week before

Through thick and thin: The Happy Mondays have changed their lives after years of wild partying in the publicity

“But Bez is really private when it comes to his parents and family and he didn’t want to make a big public announcement or make a big show of it.

“He worked through his grief calmly as he comforted Shaun.”

Paul was cremated after a funeral service at St Charles Church in Swinton, Manchester, on 4 August.

Famous mourners included Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, 59, and Peter Hook, 66, bassist and co-founder of New Order and Joy Division.

Ian McCulloch, 63, of Echo & The Bunnymen for Mourners was the tear-jerking ballad by his band Nothing Lasts Forever – which contains the lines: ‘I need to live in dreams today, I’mmoe of the song that sorrow sings… The love I always go down on my knees for that.’

There for him: ‘But Bez didn’t want to overshadow Paul’s parting by talking about his father, and he won’t be giving interviews about it and won’t talk about it publicly – he sees it as completely private’

The family insider added: “The funeral was rightly a big deal, and a lot of people there knew about Bez’s father, so it really was a double goodbye in some ways.

“Not only were glasses hoisted to Paul, but also to Bez’s father during the wake.

“But Bez didn’t want to overshadow Paul’s parting by talking about his father, and he won’t be giving interviews about it or talking about it publicly — he considers it completely private.”

The source said Bez is so private when it comes to his parents that he doesn’t like giving his father’s name.

It is known that the dancer’s father was in his 80s and had been ill for some time before he passed away peacefully at home “basically of old age”.

The source said: “He lived a good life and always did his best with Bez, so it’s just a really sad time for all of Monday.”

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline last week from his home in Manchester, frontman Shaun said he began to fixate on the Covid vaccine for lack of answers after learning that his brother Paul was receiving a booster weeks before his death.

Shaun’s comments are in sharp agreement with the coroner’s verdict, who said Paul died of ischemic heart disease and diabetes.

Shaun said, “It’s a little dubious to me – he’s a 50-year-old dude, he’d had a clean bill of health, and he’s got his booster, fly over here and die.”

“We’re waiting two weeks for the autopsy.

“I don’t think our kid really paid attention to that (covid jab fear stories) he just went and got his booster – I think that triggered something.”

Meanwhile, as a teenager, Bez was thrown out of his home before going to jail for getting into crime and having “delinquent manners.”

He told the guard in 2015 during a rare conversation about his past: ‘My early childhood was really happy because I hadn’t fallen into my delinquent ways, so age one to seven was pretty good. We come from a fairly close-knit family; we all visited each other, my grandparents on both sides. It was quite conventional.

‘One of my biggest problems growing up was my father’s profession: he was a police officer. So I had a strong authoritarian background and that was difficult. I became quite unmanageable.’

Bez added that his sister, who is 18 months his junior, went to Oxford University and works in the city “as a high-flying lawyer” and his mother was an assistant nurse.

His father was a Life on Mars-style “hardworking” Superintendent in the counter-terrorist unit in and “Living Hard”.

After years of wild life and drug use with Shaun and Co, Bez is now settled and fitness fanatic.

Cute! Last October, Bez revealed he was engaged to personal trainer Firouzeh Razavi, 34, after a sweet proposal on the mountaintop

He lives in Herefordshire with girlfriend, Firouzeh Razavi, and has three children, Arlo, 30, Jack, 28, and Leo, 13, plus a grandson, Luca, nine.

About his upbringing, he added: “I went to live with my grandparents when my parents kicked me out. Then at the age of 17 I went to prison, to the detention center, and I stayed there until I was 20. That — and having kids — made me change how I wanted to live, because I didn’t want my kids to grow up thinking that was the way to live your life.”

Bez added that his paternal grandfather inspired him to keep bees: “My father’s father made me a honey monster. He fought Rommel in Africa and spent the rest of the war in Italy.

“All he came home with were these cans of honey, and it’s been an integral part of our family’s life ever since. Every time I have honey, I always think of my grandfather.’