Happy Mondays’ Bez ties the knot with his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi, 34, in Hertfordshire ceremony

Happy Mondays’ Bez is married to his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi, his former bandmate Rowetta revealed in Instagram posts last weekend.

The singer, 58, whose full name is Mark Berry, got engaged to the personal trainer, 34, last October after nine years together and Rowetta surprised fans when she posted photos from their wedding over the weekend.

On Saturday, she shared a recent photo of herself with the newlyweds, along with a look back at the couple during their musical heyday in the 80s and 90s.

In her caption, the former X Factor contestant wrote: “The wedding day has arrived. They better not get boring.

“I love you both and can’t wait to share this beautiful day with you both ❤️.”

The next day, Rowetta posed with Bez’s mother, whose name is unknown, and named their location Hertfordshire.

His mom looked gorgeous in a navy blue maxi dress with pink floral prints, which she paired with a matching jacket and bubblegum fascinator hat.

The Step On singer put on a stunning display in a navy blue saree with gold detailing.

She wrote next to it: ‘Me & Bez’s beautiful mother yesterday at the best wedding ever. I love you both so much @bezmondays & @firouzehsings ❤️❤️❤️.’

Bez representatives confirmed to MailOnline that the couple are now married.

Personal trainer Firouzeh partly inspired Bez to set up his own fitness YouTube page in January last year.

At the time, the star said he hadn’t exercised in two-and-a-half years and had mostly “sitting on the couch” since the pandemic.

Bez added: ‘I hope my missus likes me again after that! She’s super fit, so I have to keep up in the bedroom!’

Bez’ former bandmate and best friend Shaun Ryder, 60, was set to serve as his best man, he revealed earlier this year.

He said on ITV’s Lorraine: ‘Shaun is the best man, yes he would have been so upset. We always say we have a sexless marriage!’

Last October, Bez revealed he was engaged to the personal trainer after a sweet proposal on the mountaintop.

Bez posted a collection of sweet photos from that day, writing: ‘My dear Firouzeh said ‘yes’ and what a lovely day with my boys, good friends and Firouzeh’s family. Picnic and proposed on top of the mountain.’

In one photo, Firouzeh shows off her engagement ring over a blue and white cake with the word “Honeybun” on it.

The photos also include candid shots of Bez getting down on one knee to ask the question, as well as a photo of Bez and Firouzeh’s family and friends gathering to celebrate the newly engaged couple.

The couple has no children together, but the musician does have three sons from previous relationships.

The star is the father of Arlo, 30, Jack, 28, and Leo, 13, and has previously said he will have no more children.

He told the guard: ‘I am a hands-on father and my two oldest boys are still very involved in my life and I have a good relationship with their mothers.

“I’m 51 now, so that’s it for me with kids. Having more at my age would actually be irresponsible.’