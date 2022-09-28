‘Happy’ Hilaria Baldwin snuggles with newborn daughter Ilaria in sweet Instagram snap

Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her and her husband Alec Baldwin’s seventh child, daughter Ilaria, a few days ago.

And the former yoga instructor, 38, shared the snap of baby bliss cuddling with her newborn to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Happy,” Hilaria wrote, adding a bright pink heart emoji.

Little Ilaria wore a cozy pink romper while she was swaddled in a light gray blanket.

Hilaria, dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, lay right next to Ilaria with a sweet grin on her face.

On Monday, the mother of seven opened up in a candid Instagram post about experiencing “maternal guilt.”

The 38-year-old podcaster, author and former yoga instructor took to her Instagram story Monday afternoon.

She shared a photo with her 2-year-old son Eduardo and 18-month-old daughter Lucia in a stroller as they got ready for a walk, opening up to her 976K followers.

Baldwin wore a black hoodie and black pants with oversized sunglasses, while she joked that her kids wanted to wear their sunglasses, aka their “eyes,” too.

“Making sure my other babies feel like they’re having mommy time too. Taking a baby home is magical and it’s always a transition that we all feel,” she added.

“I’m trying to rebalance the new mom, with breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my kids feel I’m there to be the best mom I can be,” she added.

‘Do I understand correctly? Certainly not all the time… Mommy’s fault? Clear. Emotions: everywhere. 7th time around. I know this is a process, she concluded.

She also shared a photo of her holding the hands of both Eduardo and Lucia as they take a walk together.

She also shared another photo in which she thanked some of her followers for recommending the new stroller she got for Ilaria.

By the way, thank you for recommending this stroller. Very grateful. It’s amazing,’ she began.

“I’ve never tried Nuna and I’m so glad you encouraged me to buy. Thanks friends,’ she concluded.

She revealed in a Saturday Instagram post that they welcomed Ilaria Catalina Irena on Thursday, along with several photos and videos plus a heartfelt message.

‘She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our little dream come true, ilaria catalina irena 9-22-22 6lbs 13oz,” Hilaria began.

“Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings spend the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” she added.

‘Lots of love to all of you. We are so happy to celebrate this great news with you,” she concluded.