Happy ever after for Terry Gilliam’s cancelled fairy tale: PATRICK MARMION reviews Into The Woods 

Into The Woods (Theatre Royal, Bath)

Rating:

Verdict: Magical spectacle

Glowing may be inappropriate, but Terry Gilliam certainly earned the right to crow about his stunning new production of Stephen Sondheim’s fairytale musical.

Originally intended to run at Old Vic in London last year, the production was canceled after the politically correct Stasi who runs the theater found the Monty Python legend guilty of transphobic thinking crimes (he had recommended a controversial Netflix special by the Afro American comedian Dave Chappelle) and was insufficiently behind the #MeToo movement.

What a relief, then, to see that artistic merit can still triumph over petty minds. Success is the sweetest revenge and for sheer spectacle, Gilliam’s production is a peach.

It is a clockwork procession with a printed frame around the stage and the show is presented as in a Victorian toy theatre.

The production creates childlike fun in every aspect of James Lapine’s story, which weaves together a tapestry of fairy tales.

We get Jack And The Beanstalk (the giant chicken that lays the golden egg has Made In China stamped on the bottom) and Cinderella, played by the ever-luminous Audrey Brisson, who sings like an angel.

The production of Into The Woods brings childlike fun to every aspect of James Lapine’s story, which weaves together a tapestry of fairy tales. In the photo: Lauren Conroy with Nathanael Campbell in wolf’s clothing

Rapunzel (Maria Conneely) lives in a silo-sized tower of Heinz bean cans, overseen by her short-lived witch of a mother (Nicola Hughes).

And there’s a feisty Glaswegian Red Riding Hood (Lauren Conroy) screaming the house down. Feel sorry for poor Wolf (Nathanael Campbell).

The images pretty much overshadow Sondheim’s music and lyrics, which are a usually pleasant three-hour stroll through the title’s tree-filled setting.

We are treated to marching tunes, suspense music and schmaltz, but the constant changing of characters prevents us from getting seriously involved with any individual.

The first half of 90 minutes is probably enough. But Sondheim never consciously underestimates its welcome and in the second half of a single hour we meet the same set of characters again, this time struggling to process their ‘happy afters’.

Lothario Prince of Cinders has affairs (“I’m charming, not sincere,” he explains); and Rapunzel struggles with mental health problems due to her mother’s controlling behavior.

Still, I wouldn’t want to miss the giant’s wife, who stomps on after the break in the form of a huge revenge doll.

All that fits on stage is the lace hem of her dress and the massive pink shoes she uses to stomp the inhabitants of fairyland, whom she blames for her husband’s murder, on their castle.

It’s all lent a magical air, thanks to the deep, mysterious shadows cast by Mark Henderson’s lighting.

Nor would I ever tire of Julian Bleach, who turns the narrator into a Grim Reaper in tatty black weeds and top hat, armed with hourglass and scythe.

A supreme showman, he commands the audience with the slow crack of a single eyebrow.

Like the rest of the cast, Bleach is beautifully choreographed by Gilliam’s co-director Leah Hausman, who ensures that the action unfolds with the smooth glee of a circus carousel.

And at the end of the first half, the cast dances through the room, hand in hand like a festive paper chain.

Over the course of three hours (including a break), Sondheim’s score becomes a bit of a chore.

Few productions will ever make such light work of his expansive musical canvas.

Sondheim disciples who aren’t crippled by their political correctness will flock to see it anyway, but I can safely declare it for the rest of us.

Everything is good? Actually, our heroine is a stalker…

All’s well that ends well (Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford upon Avon)

Rating:

Verdict: ‘Unloved’ game just got even more unappealing

The program for the new production of All’s Well from the Royal Shakespeare Company warns us that the work is considered ‘unloved’ and even ‘unloved’.

It’s a daunting starting point for an audience, many of whom will hope to enjoy the performance.

In some ways, however, it is a valid point. French heroine Helena, orphaned daughter of a pharmacist, is in love with nobleman Bertram – a youngster with whom she grew up as an adopted sister.

He finds her affection more than a little scary and flees to the royal court in Paris. She tracks him down and, after curing the king of a mysterious illness, secures Bertram’s hand in a forced marriage.

The story is so far removed from modern matchmaking protocols that Helena can only seem like a stalker to us.

Blanche McIntyre’s production intervenes, with a modern production that compares Helena’s crush to today’s inappropriate social media fixations.

So Rosie Sheehy’s hot-blooded Helena begins the play in a school uniform, amid video projections from social media apps.

In Love: The story is so far removed from modern matchmaking protocols that Helena can only seem like a stalker to us. Pictured: Rosie Sheehy as Helena and the object of her affection, Benjamin Westerby

Sadly, this only serves to widen the gap between the magical thinking of Shakespeare’s fairy tale and today’s online livestock markets.

Sheehy is convincing as a sassy, ​​quirky redhead with a hot eye on Bertram, and she eventually conquers through sheer strength of personality.

But McIntyre’s production shows little faith in the play – especially in Benjamin Westerby’s Bertram, who is presented as a serious playboy. . . which should be a contradiction in terms.

The only character who seems to be having fun is Jamie Wilkes: a comedic reveal as the soldier and braggart Parolles, here played as an American GI channeling Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

Oddly enough, his American accent drops halfway through, before being subjected to an unnecessarily brutal mock execution (played by McIntyre to his full-blown horror). Nor could I understand a running joke that Parolles would be a drummer and a drone operator.

Bruce Alexander’s King of France at least manages to carry his own erratic demeanor lightly and make a crazy ending without blinking an eyelid.

Otherwise, this is a show that only manages to confirm its suspicions of the play’s alleged flaws.

Driven in each other’s affection

Driving Miss Daisy (Barn Theatre, Cirencester)

Rating:

Verdict: one for the road

It is exaggerated things to say the West End meets the West Country at Cirencester’s 200-seat Barn Theatre, a former Nissen hut on the outskirts of town, but there are top-notch performances to enjoy in Simon Reade’s sleek revival of Alfred Uhry’s Driving Miss Daisy .

Indeed, it brings this poignant piece about the relationship between an excitable white Jewish widow and her black driver in secluded South America back to its small-scale origins.

It premiered 35 years ago, off-Broadway, before going big in a 1987 Oscar-winning film starring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman.

Superb conjecture: There are top-notch performances to enjoy in Simon Reade’s sleek revival of Alfred Uhry’s Driving Miss Daisy. Pictured: Susan Tracy as Daisy with Mensah Bediako

Here, an elegant couch doubles as a car where, after crashing her Oldsmobile, Miss Daisy becomes a difficult driver in the backseat.

She hates her loss of independence and, as a former schoolteacher who skimped and saved, worries about looking great.

Meanwhile, Hoke the driver sits on a packing box and steers an imaginary wheel.

At first, Susan treats Tracy’s beautiful, finicky Daisy Hoke coolly (“I don’t want you”), then with suspicion.

Mensah Bediako’s wonderfully warm Hoke quietly endures the humiliations of this unjust society without underestimating its worth. No wonder she melts.

The experience of age and fragility literally brings these richly marked individuals closer, like old vines. They share the couch – and jokes.

In the final tender, touching scene, Daisy graciously and gratefully allows Hoke to spoon feed her.

A predictable journey, but surprisingly subtle.

The Trials (Donmar Warehouse, London)

Rating:

Verdict: See title

The Trials is a net-zero entertainment set in a dystopian near-future where juries of children are formed to judge and sentence an entire generation of baby boomer dinosaurs to death for destroying the planet.

Debt indicators include having children, flying too much, and not being vegan.

Far from satire, the USP of this puppet show is the jury recruited from a huge pool of young people.

They are introduced in a deadly opening scene, laboriously listing their pronouns.

One is a nice guy whose parents are teachers, another won’t defend her parents as corporate lawyers (who have already been rejected), and there’s a cynic who is more interested in vegan ice cream.

Dawn King’s piece is not only interest-neutral, it also wanders in circles reusing weak arguments.

Natalie Abrahami’s production wisely avoids a break to avoid escaping this arduous piece of jury duty.

There are clear echoes of William Goldings’ Lord Of The Flies, while the Nuremberg Trials provide a moral and historical context – and comparable levels of merriment.