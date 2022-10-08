‘Happy birthday Mr President!’: Zelensky aide mocks Vladimir Putin with Marilyn Monroe rendition

<!–

Ukrainian officials have taunted Vladimir Putin with a video of Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ after the all-important bridge between Russia and Crimea was blown up early this morning.

A huge explosion in a lorry collapsed part of the road bridge into the sea and set fire to seven oil tankers on a train on the parallel railway bridge – just hours after Putin’s 70th birthday yesterday.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, rubbed the Russian dictator’s nose in the latest blow to his campaign in Ukraine by sharing the video of Monroe performing the song alongside footage of the destroyed bridge.

Monroe famously sang Happy Birthday to John F Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962 – five months before the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Danilov shared the post on Twitter with the text “Good morning, Ukraine!” with the video having over 430,000 views.

Meanwhile, a senior Ukrainian military official jokingly told the New York Times: ‘Putin should be happy. Not everyone gets such an expensive gift on their birthday.’

Many others mocked Putin on social media the day after his birthday, as Ukraine continues to reclaim more territory from Russia in the south and east of the country.

Ukrainians joked that the destroyed bridge, part of which has collapsed into the water below, is Putin’s ‘exit’

It is in reference to US President Biden’s comment: ‘We are trying to find out what is Putin’s off ramp? Where does he find a way out?’

Biden was speaking in relation to Putin trying to find a way out of the war after he annexed four regions of eastern Ukraine, despite not having full control over them.