Happy birthday Meghan! Prince William and Kate Middleton share best wishes

Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Charles and Camilla today shared nearly identical photos of Meghan Markle from their only public meeting with her in two years on her 41st birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram and Twitter accounts posted a photo of the Duchess of Sussex celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee in June along with the simple message: ‘Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Sussex! ‘

Shortly afterwards, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a similar message and image of the mother of two, 41.

The photos selected by both couples show Meghan during the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, and do not show her husband Prince Harry.

The service was the only event of the Queen’s Jubilee that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended in public. It was the first time the pair had been seen with The Firm since the icy Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in March 2020, shortly before they officially step down as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram and Twitter shared a simple message wishing the Duchess a ‘happy birthday’

Prince Harry and Meghan missed the Platinum Jubilee Party and Pageant as well as the Epsom Derby during the four-day festivities.

The couple only made one public appearance over the anniversary weekend, despite flying in from the US with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.

They did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Color and were also relegated to the second row during the Thanksgiving service.

Palace assistants allegedly choreographed the timing for the Platinum Jubilee service to ensure Prince William and Kate didn’t bump into Meghan and Harry.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared a similarly simple message alongside an image of the Duchess of the Jubilee

The pair sat separately from Prince William, Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla in the church after royal aides made sure they were seated on different sides of the aisle in a carefully orchestrated plan.

In addition to the cathedral seating, the timings were also carefully considered by the palace assistants, with the couple arriving at different times and leaving the service for William and Kate to avoid running into each other.

Harry and William have a longstanding feud, with Harry accusing his father Charles of cutting him off financially and Meghan claiming that an unnamed royal had made a comment about Archie’s skin color before he was born – with the Sussexes having a war of words with the palace after last year’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan celebrates her big day shortly after her boyfriend and Favorite author, Omid Scobie, is writing another book, promising a “new chapter of the royal tale” that will spread “exclusive revelations.”

Kate and Prince William were the first members of the royal family to publicly send their best wishes to Meghan today

The journalist previously co-wrote the bestseller Finding Freedom, a sympathetic account of Meghan and Harry’s relationship and how they came to leave the UK and relinquish royal duties.

That tome went into extensive detail on the Sussexes, over 400 pages, including details about luxury vacations and Meghan’s craving for sweets.

But Scobie doesn’t seem to tire of the subject that has proved so lucrative, with the new book – still untitled and written solo – due out next year.

Though Meghan admitted she authorized a friend to give interviews for Finding Freedom, it’s not clear if she gave a nod to the follow-up.

However, Scobie promises ‘deep access’ to the Royals and their entourage.

Some royal viewers believe the new volume could refute claims in acclaimed biographer Tom Bower’s new book Revenge, which criticizes the Duchess.

The book — which Meghan’s estranged father Thomas helped with — contains a slew of allegations, including that the Duchess once made Kate Middleton cry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is releasing his own ghost-written memoir this year, which he has described as “a first-hand account of my life that is accurate and completely truthful.”

The news comes as it has been claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan will not visit the Queen when she takes her summer vacation in Balmoral, despite an invitation.

Her Majesty has reportedly asked the couple and their two children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, to stay at her Scottish residence and asked the royal staff to prepare.

It was said that the Sussexes would not have to spend time with other royals such as Charles and William.

However, the couple, who last went to Balmoral in 2018, wouldn’t plan on going to the Scottish Highlands estate in the coming months.

A Balmoral insider told The Sun and Page Six: “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals, including Harry, Meghan and their children.

“They are preparing for the Sussexes.”

Another source is said to have said, “I’d be amazed if they showed up.”

It is clear that the couple plans to stay in the United States before the release of Harry’s memoir.