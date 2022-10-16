'Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!' Princess Eugenie shares tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching birthday greeting with her ‘mother dearest’ Sarah Ferguson.

The 32-year-old royal took to Instagram to send the message to the Duchess of York, who turned 63 on October 15.

Eugenie shared a selection of candid photos with her mum and wrote a caption alongside them.

It read: ‘Half an hour left of October 15, 2022, but better late than never.. Happy birthday my dear mother!’

Princess Eugenie (left) wished her ‘dear mum’ Sarah Ferguson a happy birthday and took to Instagram to share a sweet message

The Duchess of York turned 63 on October 15. Her daughter Eugenie posted a message on Instagram to mark the occasion (pictured L-R: Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice)

Four photos shared by the princess, all of which were taken in rural settings, showed Sarah posing with her daughters and alone.

The first photo in the post showed the Duchess and her daughter looking both radiant and fresh in casual clothes that appear to have been snapped during a walk in the countryside.

Another two of the photographs show the Duchess alone. In one she is sitting on a rock in a stream, while in another she appears to be walking through a forest.

A fourth snap shows Sarah posing with both her daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank.

Another photo shared by Eugenie to mark Sarah’s (pictured) birthday was this shot of the Duchess sitting on a rock during a walk in the countryside

The candid snaps showed the royals looking happy, relaxed and fresh as they enjoyed time in the great outdoors

Meanwhile, the royal herself marked her birthday on Instagram by sharing a series of heartwarming snaps of her cuddling with the Queen’s corgis – calling Muick and Sandy ‘the gift that keeps on giving’.

The Duchess of York adopted the animals with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, 62, after the monarch’s death last month, and now looks after the two dogs at their Royal Lodge home near Windsor Castle.

Muick and Sandy touched the hearts of millions of people when they were part of the Queen’s funeral last month, waiting outside Windsor Castle for Her Majesty’s casket to pass.

Yesterday morning, the mother-of-two posted a series of pictures with her 392,000 Instagram followers from one of their recent walks around the royal estate.

‘The gifts that keep on giving…’: Sarah Ferguson (pictured) posted a series of heartwarming pictures with the Queen’s corgis on the morning of her 63rd birthday

The two corgis, Sandy and Muick (pictured) touched people’s hearts when they were spotted outside Windsor Castle awaiting the procession of the Queen’s coffin after her Westminster Abbey funeral last month

Her Majesty’s love of corgis was well known, and after she got one of the dogs for her 18th birthday, she kept the breed for the rest of her life

In her first post, Sarah was pictured lying on the grass with the Queen’s two beloved dogs standing side by side by her side.

She captioned the photo: ‘The gifts that keep on giving…’

The Duchess then went on to share a carousel of five more pictures – showing the dogs enjoying a cuddle with their new human.

As well as sending Sarah happy birthday wishes, followers were thrilled to see the dogs being so well looked after.

“How heartbreakingly beautiful,” one fan commented. ‘They are in safe, gentle hands with Sarah.’

Muick and Sandy have settled into their new home at Royal Lodge (pictured) in Windsor with the Duke and Duchess of York

In the pictures, believed to have been taken at her home at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the Duchess of York could be seen frolicking on the grass with the dogs (pictured)

“I’m so glad they’re both with you now Sarah,” added another. “Poor babies.”

“Please keep us posted on them,” wrote a third. “Good to see they’re doing well.”

Earlier this month, the Duchess said being asked to look after Sandy and Muick had been a ‘huge honour’, according to The telegraph.

Speaking at the Henley Literary Festival, Sarah said she is well aware that the two new additions to her household are ‘national treasures’ who have been ‘trained well’.

Since Sarah and Andrew already shared five Norfolk terriers, the two corgis have had to integrate with them.

She said: ‘They’re all balancing, the carpet moves as I move, but I’ve got used to it now.’