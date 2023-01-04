Hanson band members Isaac, Taylor and Zac pose with all 39 members of their family on New Year’s

<!–

Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson of the band Hanson took a huge family photo on New Year’s Eve.

The brothers all stood next to tons of relatives who covered the couch and crawled up the stairs.

The mother of the Hanson trio, Diana, captioned the family photo: “What a party!!! Happy New Year[noisemaker emojis and party emojis]❤️❤️.’

Isaac, 42, Taylor, 39, and Zac, 37, are the oldest of seven siblings. Their four siblings are named Jessica, Mackenzie, Avery, and Zoe.

The siblings now all have children of their own.

Isaac shares his three children with his wife Nicole. Their three children are: 15-year-old Everett, 14-year-old Monroe and eight-year-old Odette.

Taylor and his wife Natalie have seven children: Ezra, 21, Penny, 17, River, 16, Viggo, 14, Wilhelmina, 10, Indiana, 4, and Maybellene, 2.

Zac and Kate show off Shepherd, 14, Junia, 12, Abraham, 9, Lucille, 6, and their 22-month-old son Quincy.

Hanson first rose to fame in the late 1990s when they were nominated for several Grammys and Billboard Music Awards.

Born and raised in Tulsa, the group member were all minors when they first rose to fame, so their family toured with them for the first few years.

While perhaps not as big as they once were, Hanson has been releasing new music in the past year.

They released their new Red Green Blue in May 2022, although it didn’t get much acclaim.

However, the band is still a family business and Isaac’s daughter Odette appears in the video for the band’s new single Write You a Song.