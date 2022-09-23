Hans Neimann loses quarterfinals of chess tournament after world champ Magnus Carlsen resigned

American teen chess player Hans Neimann lost in the quarterfinals on Thursday, eliminating the possibility of a dramatic rematch between the cheating prodigy and world chess champion Magnus Carlsen.

Carlsen retired after just one move during their last match amid rumors that his opponent cheated with a vibrating anal sex toy.

However, a tense final between Carlsen, 31, and Neimann, 19, will not take place at the Julius Baer Generation Cup after the teenager lost to Le Quang Liem on Thursday.

The world chess champion has laughed off claims that Neimann used vibrating anal beads to cheat, but shocked avid chess fans when he pulled out of a rematch against Niemann after just one move in the online Julius Baer Generation Cup on September 19.

Niemann has furiously denied using vibrating anal beads to receive tips on how to play. The teenage star said: ‘I’ve never cheated in a game over the board. If they want me to dress completely naked, I will.’

He unexpectedly beat the world champion in a real fight for the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis a month before the online tournament at Chess24.

The teenage chess star sparked rumors he was cheating by using remote-controlled vibrating anal beads to communicate with his coach, Maxim Dlugy.

Dlugy was banned from Chess.com in 2017 after allegedly cheating on one of the titles and was the first to suspect Borislav Ivanov of cheating with a device in his shoes in 2013.

Former chess prodigy Dlugy was also jailed on charges of attempting to embezzle $9 million, but he was later acquitted of all charges.

Carlsen was interviewed by a reporter in Oslow and asked about his thoughts on the bizarre allegations of cheating.

The chess genius said: ‘Unfortunately I can’t comment specifically on that, but people can draw their own conclusions and they certainly have.

‘I have to say that I am very impressed with Niemann’s game and I think his mentor Maxim Dlugy must be doing a good job.’

With Neimann’s latest loss, Carlsen will now play Vincent Keymer in the semi-finals, and if he wins, he will face either Liem or Argun Erigaisi.

He added that he thought cheating in the sport was ‘easy’ to do but he ‘wouldn’t recommend it’ no matter how ‘tempting’ it might be.

Carlsen also said that he would ‘probably’ say a little more about the whole situation when the entire tournament is over.

During an opening round of the online tournament, Carlsen surprised announcers when he made a single move with black, then conceded defeat and logged out of the match. The week before, he left an over-the-board tournament after losing to Niemann.

Announcer Tania Sachdev said during the Carlsen disappearance that it was ‘unprecedented’ and said he ‘made a very big statement’ by refusing to play Niemann.

It follows San Francisco native Niemann’s win over Norway’s Carlsen — while the teenager was playing black — at the Sinquefield Cup on Sept. 4.

FIDE, the world governing body of chess, condemned Carlsen’s actions, saying that “his actions affect the reputation of his colleagues, sporting results and may ultimately be detrimental to our game.”

‘We firmly believe there were better ways to handle this situation.’

When Carlsen dropped out of St. Louis tournament without explanation, he posted a cryptic tweet saying: ‘I have withdrawn from the tournament. I have always enjoyed playing at @STLChessClub and hope to be back in the future.’

Along with the tweet, he posted a cryptic video of football manager Jose Mourinho saying: ‘If I talk I’m in big trouble.’

Mourinho had been speaking at a press conference after a match in which his team is believed to have lost due to some questionable decisions by officials.

Carlsen had gone 53 classic games without defeat and had won the trophy twice before in the last decade, but had never withdrawn from an ongoing event.

Chess.com has declined to invite Niemann from the Chess.com Global Championship, a $1 million event that starts with online qualifiers and culminates in an eight-player final in Toronto following the controversy.

‘I do not care. Because I know I’m clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care. I’m here to win and that’s my goal regardless.’

But critics note that his Elo rating, which measures the strength of chess players, shot to 2701 after his victory over Carlsen, up from just 2484 in January 2021, a staggering increase that some find implausible.

And Niemann has admitted to cheating in online chess tournaments when he was a child, saying he deeply regrets it.

In an online match when he was 12, he says one of his friends brought an iPad loaded with a ‘chess engine’ program that offered the most likely path to victory.

The person Niemann played could not see him and was therefore unaware of what was unfolding.