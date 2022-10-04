Hannah Tointon and Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas welcome first child

Hannah Tointon has welcomed her first child with her fiancé and Inbetweeners co-star Joe Thomas, her sister Kara revealed during a recent podcast interview.

Actress Kara, 39, shared her happiness while chatting on Ashley James’ Mum’s The Word podcast, revealing that the couple were now parents to a baby girl.

The former EastEnders star said the pair were convinced they were expecting a boy after the sonographer even slipped out and said ‘he’.

She joked that they were “whipped for six” when Hannah gave birth to a baby girl.

Kara explained, “My sister just had her first. The funny thing is that on Joe’s side there are only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said he was him at one point so they thought it was a boy.

‘Everyone who played the shape game etc said she’s having a boy, so when they finally had a boy… it was really brilliant, but it knocked them out for six.

So they hadn’t even chosen a girl’s name yet. They left it as a surprise.’

Hannah and Joe met after she played his character Simon’s girlfriend Tara on screen during series three of the Inbetweeners.

Explaining why she decided to find out the sex of her own baby, she said, “I didn’t believe it was happening, so I found out so I could kind of grab it. I’m the same as you, I need to know.

It was revealed this week that Kara is “secretly divorced” from her fiancé Marius Jensen, 39, with whom she shares children Frey, three, and Helly, 20 months.

The couple decided they had ‘no future together’ and went their separate ways 10 months ago The sun.

Elsewhere on the podcast, host Ashley, 35, spoke of experiencing “gender disappointment” with her first child, Alf, 21 months.

She said: “With Alf, I had an element of gender disappointment, which I know we shouldn’t say, but I think I longed for a little girl because of everything I’ve been through and I had a vision that I have this great relationship with a girl.

“But now I’m really happy and the second time, while I’d like to think I’m having a little girl, I’m just happy to be pregnant and have a healthy baby.”

Ashley recently revealed she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Tommy Andrews, revealing her baby bump in a sweet new video.

She first revealed the bump while posing in underwear, while proudly showing off their ultrasounds and positive pregnancy test elsewhere.

Ashley captioned the video: ‘We have news…! I’m excited and nervous to share in equal measure… Baby number 2 is coming in 2023.

She commented, “This audio makes me cry every time!” before adding, “There’s a little update coming to my podcast that will be relaunching tomorrow!”

Ashley and Tommy are already parents to son Alfie, one, who was born in January 2021.