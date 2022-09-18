Hannah Dodd exudes sophistication in a double breasted blazer dress at London Fashion Week

Hannah Dodd looked chic as she stepped out on Saturday for the SS Daley show at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel during London Fashion Week.

The Bridgerton actress, 27, wowed in a sophisticated double-breasted plaid blazer dress.

The star – who will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in season three of the Netflix hit show – added to the stylish look by wearing a white shirt.

Hannah stood out from the crowd in the thigh skimming ensemble which she paired with a pair of white strappy heels.

She completed the look with 70s-style white sunglasses and a white handbag.

The TV star has styled her hair with a conventional center part, while her makeup was chosen from a rich color palette.

Dan Levy was also on hand for the evening when he showed off his unique sense of style in an olive green trench coat covered in white birds from the designer’s AW/22 collection.

The actor, 39, paired the look with blue jeans with ripped detailing at the knee, which he paired with a pair of chunky black boots.

The Schitt’s Creek star completed his look by opting for a white T-shirt and square-framed glasses.

The English singer-songwriter Rebecca Taylor was also on the guest list.

The artist who is also known for her stage name Self Esteem looked stylish in an argyle print sweater cardigan and an oversized shirt.

Actress Anna Maxwell Martin also stepped out in style for the occasion in chic palazzo pants.

GQ Magazine’s Adam Baidawi also looked at the latest designs on the night.

The Deputy Global Editorial Director looked smart in a Burberry trench coat and white V-neck trousers and sweater.

Singer Ellie Rowsell showed her eye for style in a leather waistcoat and high-waisted wide-leg pants.

Actors Callum Scott Howells and Anson Boon also turned heads with their outfit choices.

Hollyoaks star Maxim Baldry went for a sophisticated evening look with a black coat with white buttons.

Creative director and co-founder of Dazed Media Jefferson Hack looked smart at night wearing a gray tweed coat.

Actor Harry Lawtey looked sweet in white corduroy pants and a sleeveless knit sweater.