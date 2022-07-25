Hank Williams Jr’s wife Mary Jane Thomas died from collapsed lung after liposuction

On Monday, it was confirmed that Mary Jane Thomas, wife of Hank Williams Jr., died of a collapsed lung just a day after she had liposuction and had her breast implants removed’ performed in Florida.

Thomas, who was 58 and a former model, had a lipo on her back, arms and abdomen on March 21 and was not found the next day, according to the Palm Beach County medical examiner.

Her death – which was caused by the injury she sustained while under the knife – was an accident, she says TMZ.

Thomas’ plastic surgeon, Dr. Harold Bafitis, told investigators he was about to follow up with her in a hotel room at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa when she became unresponsive while sitting up in bed.

Mary Jane was then reportedly transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead

The oceanfront luxury resort is located north of Palm Beach, with rooms averaging over $300 per night and a full-service spa that was “closed until further notice” as of Wednesday.

Hank and Mary first met in 1985 at one of his concerts in Washington State and were married in 1990. They had two children: a daughter, Katherine Williams-Dunning, and son, Samuel Williams.

They broke up in 2007 but were able to work on their relationship and reconciled four years later in 2011.

Jupiter police in Palm Beach County responded to a medical call at the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. Tuesday (see above)

Williams, 72, was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and is known for the song All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight, a version of which has played Monday Night Football for over 20 years; seen in 2003

Katherine (Katie) died in a car accident in Tennessee in 2020 when she lost control of the SUV she was driving.

Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was in the vehicle and survived the crash after being flown to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Mary Jane and Hank Jr. also have three grandchildren; two of their late daughter, Katie (Beau Weston Dunnings and Audrey Jane Dunnings), as well as a grandson of Sam named Tennyson.

His youngest son, Sam, 24, later claimed in a YouTube video shared in February that he was in receivership filed by his father and half-sister, Holly, after Katie’s death, where Sam was badly affected by her loss.

He held up a series of signs with a specific word “I want to go” during a silent, since-deleted video, in which he pleaded for help in ending the court order.

‘I’ve been quiet for quite some time. I want to get rid of this, and I don’t mind people knowing about it,” the caption read.

Hank and Mary first met in 1985 at one of his concerts in Washington State and were married in 1990; seen in 1989

Hank Jr. is the son of legendary musician Hank Williams, widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in the country music genre; seen in 2003

“They took my grieving process, my mind, my money, my car, my house and everything possible to ‘protect me’. Well, I need protection from them.’

He added: “I’ve brought my broken heart to a halt ever since my sweet Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step, but I don’t see what else I can do here.”

“I am ashamed of my family and ashamed. I’m more than ready. I have my mind back. To get. Me. Out. Please.’

Although the video was removed shortly after it was posted, TMZ confirmed that the emergency order was filed in August 2020 and no further comment has been made on the status of the court order since then.

Mary Jane was Williams’ third wife. He was first married to Gwen Yeargain from 1971-77, and the former couple had one son, musician Hank Williams III.

Hank, Mary Jane and Katie (far right) were on hand to watch Sam’s first performance at the Grand Ole Opry in October 2019. Katie died almost eight months later in a tragic collision with a vehicle

Sam, the youngest son of Hank Williams Jr., posted a YouTube clip asking to be released from a conservatory he had been placed in by his father and half-sister Holly

From 1977 to 1983, he married Becky White and they had two children together, daughters Holly and Hilary Williams, both of whom pursued careers in the music industry.

Holly gave birth to a daughter named Stella June in December 2020 and is married to Chris Coleman.

The senior Williams died in 1953 at the age of 29, but played such a pivotal role in transforming the Western genre that country songs he wrote decades ago are still considered standard to this day.

During an October 3, 2011 interview on Fox & Friends, Williams called a golf game in which President Barack Obama and Republican Chairman John Boehner teamed up with Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Governor John Kasich “one of the greatest political mistakes ever.” ‘

When asked why the innocent play of 18 holes bothered him so much, he said, “Come on. That would be like Hitler playing golf with Netanyahu… in the shape this country is in?’

He then described the president and vice president as “the enemy” and then compared them to “the Three Stooges.”

When Gretchen Carlson remarked, “You used the name of one of the most hated people in the world to describe, I think, the president,” Williams replied, “Well, that’s true. But I’ll tell you as it is.’

Because of his statements, ESPN dropped its song of the week from Monday Night Football’s broadcast and replaced it with the national anthem.

He said his analogy may have been a little “extreme,” but he still had the utmost respect for the office of the president.

“Working class people are in pain – and it seems no one cares. When both sides high-five on the ninth hole when everyone else is out of court, it makes many of us angry. Something has to change. Policy must change,” he said in a statement at the time.

days later, ESPN fired back, saying they decided to officially “break up” with Williams and that they would no longer play his song at the start of every Monday night game.

Hank said it was his own decision to take his song off the sports network: ‘After reading hundreds of emails, I made MY decision. By pulling my October 3 opening, you (ESPN) stepped on the toes of the First Amendment Freedom of Speech, so that’s why Me, My Song, and All My Rowdy Friends are OUT OF HERE. It’s been a great run.’