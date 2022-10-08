Handscomb’s century sets up Victoria’s victory push

South Australia 230 and 0 for 38 need 387 more runs to beat Victoria 310 and 7 for Dec 334 (Handscomb 132, Jordan Buckingham 4-78)

South Australia needed 387 more runs to clinch an unlikely Sheffield Shield win after reaching 0 for 38 on stumps on day three against Victoria at Karen Rolton Oval.

Captain Peter Handscomb hit a stunning 132 before calling the visitors’ innings closed at 7 for 344, giving the Redbacks a 425 win goal.

Jake Weatherald, who took the second ball of SA’s first innings, batted positively in the evening session, reaching 28 of 38 balls.

Opening partner Henry Hunt resumes at 9, the Redbacks survive a testing 12-over spell with all 10 wickets in hand.

After taking a 90-run lead in the first innings, Victoria’s attack on the home side’s attack in the second dig was bolstered by Handscombs 18th first-class tons.

The captain cracked 14 fours and a six in his classy knockout before going out to a great catch in the deep end of Jake Lehmann chasing fast runs.

Handscomb received huge support from the middle class throughout the day from centurion Will Sutherland (40), wicketkeeper Sam Harper (37) and ex-Test batter Nic Maddinson (30), who looted three huge sixes.