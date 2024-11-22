‘Handling the situation’: Virginia woman allegedly ordered her husband to stab pizza shop worker over ‘botched order’

A Virginia couple faces serious charges after an altercation at a Mod Pizza restaurant in Norfolk led to a horrific stabbing incident. Catherine Harper, 45, allegedly directed her husband, Corey Harper47-year-old, for stabbing a 24-year-old employee during a heated dispute over a “botched” pizza order.

According police reportsThe incident began with Catherine Harper arguing with the worker before making a phone call to her husband. She reportedly told him to “handle the situation.” Corey Harper arrived at the scene and attacked the employee, stabbing him multiple times.

Court documents obtained by WAVY, local NBC affiliate described the brutal assault. “The victim was stabbed multiple times, in the back, in the front, and a long cut across the torso exposed the victim’s intestines,” the report states. After the attack, the Harpers fled the scene.

Both Catherine and Corey Harper were arrested and arraigned in Norfolk General District Court. Corey faces felony charges of malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm, while Catherine is charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding. The couple is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on January 1.

Mod Pizza issued a statement condemning the violent act and emphasizing its dismay at the altercation. “We were shocked to learn of an argument inside our Lake Wright restaurant in the Norfolk area involving one of our employees and two guests,” a spokesperson said. “The altercation resulted in the hospitalization of one of our MOD squad members and the arrest of one of the guests.”

The company expressed its commitment to the employee’s recovery and pledged to fully cooperate with authorities. “While our team member recovers in the hospital, we are conducting our due diligence and will make a thoughtful decision regarding this situation.” the statement said.

Mod Pizza reaffirmed its policy of zero tolerance for escalating conflicts and recognized the need to reflect after the incident. “Times like these force organizations to reexamine their employee training and look for ways to reinforce values ​​and expectations,” the company said.

The victim remains hospitalized and the attack has raised concerns about workplace safety and conflict resolution in service industries. As the investigation continues, the case serves as a tragic reminder of how minor disputes can escalate into extreme violence.



