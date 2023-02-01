Hand sanitizer removed from sale at Alice Springs Priceline over fears of post-alcohol abuse abuse

Pharmacies in Alice Springs have pulled hand sanitizer from shelves amid fears desperate drinkers will turn to it with emergency restrictions on alcohol sales.

Priceline stores in the troubled outback town took the radical step, expecting the high-alcohol hand sanitizer could be targeted and other chemists have followed suit.

New restrictions imposed by the Northern Territory government mean that the town’s bottle shops are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and are only allowed to sell liquor for four hours on other days.

The emergency measures were taken as authorities sought to address the causes of a violent crime spree that has swept Alice Springs in recent months.

Peter Hatswell, co-owner of three Priceline stores in Alice Springs, told Daily Mail Australia the decision to stop selling sanitizer was made with the knowledge that local people were already abusing it.

Pharmacies in Alice Springs (pictured) have pulled hand sanitizer from shelves amid fears desperate drinkers will resort to it with emergency restrictions on alcohol sales

The consumption of alcohol in Alice Springs has been widely associated with escalating local crime

“That urge to get alcohol at any cost had to be controlled,” he said.

“If you have desperate people looking for alcohol, it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Mr Hatswell said the three stores he co-owns have removed sanitizer from their shelves and he expects all of the town’s pharmacies to do the same by Wednesday night.

Pictured: Peter Hatswell, co-owner of the Priceline store

“All the pharmacies in town are talking to each other and by tonight they’ll all be doing the same thing,” he said.

The remote pharmacist who has been visiting Aboriginal communities in the NT for 16 years said hand sanitizer is popular with problem drinkers due to its 70 percent alcohol content.

“Because it’s so strong, it gives very good bang for the buck for those who are alcohol abusers, at least double the strength of a spirit, such as whiskey or brandy,” he said.

‘Drinking it can cause permanent damage to the esophagus, stomach or intestines.

“For now, even though Alice sees such an increase in alcohol abuse, it’s in the best interest of public safety.”

Mr Hatswell, who personally ran pharmacies in Alice Springs for 25 years, said hand sanitizers were misused as a form of alcoholic drink once they became widely available at the start of the pandemic.

Hand sanitizer was popular with local problem drinkers as soon as it hit shelves during the pandemic due to its 70 percent alcohol content

People in Alice Springs can no longer buy hand sanitizer from drugstores. In the photo Alice Plaza

“When Covid first came we started selling massive amounts, probably a little oversold and stolen,” he said.

“Then we got reports of many empty bottles found at campgrounds along the Todd River where First Nations people were staying.

“It looks like they didn’t put it to proper use, but drank it, which is very unhealthy.”

“So we narrowed it down by putting it behind the counter and vetting every sale, but it still wasn’t enough.”

The NT government, after discussions with Anthony Albanese’s Labor government, has reinstated the ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol on Mondays and Tuesdays in Alice Springs for the next three months.

On other days, customers are limited to one transaction per day in bottle shops and take-out alcohol sales are limited to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Longer-term solutions have yet to be chosen.