Hand injury forces Brooke Halliday out of remainder of Bangladesh series

Batter Brooke Halliday is ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against Bangladesh due to a hand injury. Opener Rebecca Burns has been called up to the remaining two T20Is. Georgia Plimmer, who was originally selected only for the T20Is, will remain with the squad as batting cover for the next three ODIs.

Halliday was hit on the hand during the Northern Districts’ Hallyburton Johnstone Shield loss to Canterbury Magicians last weekend and a scan this week revealed a fracture requiring four to six weeks of rehabilitation.

New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyers said they initially thought her knock was a “small one”, and that the team hoped for her return for the third T20I and the ODIs. However, the scan on Friday “turned out worse than first expected”.

“We’re obviously disappointed for Brooke,” Sawyer said. “She is a huge part of this team – and the batting group in particular – but we know she will apply her hard-working attitude to her rehabilitation and be available as soon as possible. There is a lot of cricket coming up in the coming months – especially the T20 World Cup next year – and we’re confident she’ll be back in time.”

With replacement Burns’ reputation as an aggressive opener in domestic cricket, and with the T20 World Cup scheduled for February 2023, Sawyer said Burns is someone “they want to watch” ahead of the global event. .

“Rebecca has strength and power at the top of the table and we want to see if she can work within our plans for the World Cup,” he said. “She has shown in recent seasons that she has the ability to score points quickly in the power play and turn the momentum quickly in her team’s favor.”

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Jess McFadyen, who was unable to take part in New Zealand’s banging of Bangladesh in the first T20I due to illness, is still being assessed.