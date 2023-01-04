Hand-held gadget can reveal if bananas and avocados have gone off

<!–

Shoppers no longer have to squeeze fruit and vegetables in UK supermarkets to guess how ripe they are.

Three of the UK’s largest retailers are in talks to install new state-of-the-art scanners that predict shelf life to one day.

Customers can simply pick up an item – such as an avocado or mango – and place it under a machine that scans it with an infrared beam.

Within a second a screen appears above with a score out of 100 showing how ripe it is and estimating the number of days before it goes off.

In the photo how the product will look in the store

The ‘ripeness checker’ will be used for soft, exotic and stone fruit and vegetables, which are particularly sensitive to spoilage

Dutch company OneThird says their invention will end the massive levels of food waste that cost retailers and consumers worldwide billions of pounds each year.

The ‘ripeness checker’ will be used for soft, exotic and stone fruit and vegetables, which are particularly sensitive to spoilage.

Using infrared, the machine scans the product on a molecular level, for example the water, sugar and starch content.

Advanced AI then compares this to hundreds of thousands of other examples in its database and sees how similar items fared.

The accuracy of the machine – which is expected to be able to predict the shelf life of ten fruit and vegetables by the end of this year – depends on what is being tested.

For avocados, a score will appear on the screen from zero to 100, with those scoring more than 70 likely to disappear in four to five days and those in the mid-range about two to three days.

However, for strawberries, the machine can limit the estimate to one day.

OneThird founder Marco Snikkers told the Daily Mail they were in talks with three major UK retailers to install the machines, although he wouldn’t reveal exactly who.

But he said they were all already using the machines in their supply chains.

The company is named for the amount of food that is wasted each year. About 40 percent of this is fresh, largely due to spoilage.

The device is ready to work with avocados, tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries. At the end of 2023, the company will expand to grapes, bananas, mangoes and raspberries.

Speaking at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Mr. Snikkers said, “The astronomical amount of food being wasted each year is heartbreaking, especially as so much is being wasted in affluent countries.

The device is ready to work with avocados, tomatoes, strawberries and blueberries. At the end of 2023, the company will expand to grapes, bananas, mangoes and raspberries. The photo shows a handheld version of the scanner

“We’ve worked hard to create technology that helps address this persistent global challenge that directly impacts food scarcity.”

