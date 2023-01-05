Hamza Yassin ‘unfollows Giovanni Pernice’ after it’s rumoured dancer is dating Jowita Przystal

Hamza Yassin reportedly unfollowed Giovanni Pernice after the professional dancer allegedly started a romance with Hamza’s dance partner Jowita Przystal.

According to sources, the wildlife expert, 32, who was crowned this year’s winner, is ‘in love’ with Jowita, 28, after they grew closer during their time on the show.

And the Strictly Come Dancing star is said to have been “quietly devastated” by Jowita’s reported blossoming romance with Giovanni.

Hamza seems to have now unfollowed Giovanni after the news came out, but still follows Jowita.

According to The sunHamza had followed Giovanni until this week earlier.

MailOnline has reached out to their representatives for comment.

Jowita’s reportedly budding relationship with Giovanni, 32, is said to have come as a blow to Hamza, who “fell head over heels for her.”

“Hamza and Jowita got really close and were quite touchy at times. Their closeness of course really helped when they won the trophy,” a source said. The sun.

But while Jowita thinks the whole world of him, she held back from anything romantic and kind of kept his distance from him.

“Once it became clear that she was involved with Giovanni, the reason became clear. But while Hamza wants her to be happy, he was quietly devastated.”

After winning Strictly, the BBC star paid a gushing tribute to Jowita where he described her as an ‘angel’.

He said, “Words cannot describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular: Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human. That’s what you are, you’re great.

Thank you to everyone who voted for us. This is the best thing that ever happened to me.’

After the series ended, reports emerged claiming that reigning Strictly champion Jowita is secretly dating fellow pro Giovanni.

Jowita has reportedly been caught kissing fellow pro dancer Giovanni backstage during filming.

The sun has claimed the sizzling pair are the BBC series’ worst kept secret after they openly flirted at a recent party.

Polish beauty Jowita joined the cast of Strictly last year and performed in group dances.

She was linked to a celebrity for the first time this year, while Giovanni has been starring on the show since 2015.

A source told the publication, “She and Gio are the worst kept secret but make a great couple.

While they both insisted they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting caught kissing in hallways. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.

However, they make a great couple and have been pretty inseparable over the past few weeks.

“Jowita in particular wanted to keep it quiet so she could concentrate on Hamza and not be distracted from the competition.”

The insider added that Giovanni and Jowita made their romance public at Gio’s boyfriend Chelsea star Jorginho’s birthday dinner, where they flirted openly after keeping their romance a secret for weeks.

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk.