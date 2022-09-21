Hampshire’s dream begins to die after Jack Leaning century sets hefty chase

Hampshire 57 (Quinn 6-23) and 105 for 4 need another 273 runs to beat Kent 165 (Compton 63, Abbott 4-46) and 269 (Raise 112, Abbas 4-68)

Jack Leaning celebrated his second century of the season to boost Kent’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One as they set title-chasing Hampshire 378 runs to win.

Stand-in captain Leaning hit 112 as the pitch became more conducive to batting after 23 wickets fell on a fast-forward opening day as Kent amassed 269 runs.

It meant Hampshire, who had seen Mohammad Abbas claim four for 68, required the fifth-highest chase in their history to stay in the title race – with Surrey highly likely to pick up a win and six bonus points.

Joe Weatherley was outstanding for his unbeaten 54, but Hampshire lost openers Felix Organ and Ian Holland plus night watchman Keith Barker and Nick Gubbins as he hit 105 out of the required total in 35 overs – with 273 runs still required for victory.

Having taken three evening wickets – albeit two were night shifts and the lights dimmed – Hampshire were optimistic they could blast the remaining seven Kent batters, have a modest target to chase and restart their title tilt.

They were in for another punishing day as the pitch flattened out somewhat and their visitors took advantage.

Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell-Drummond came out with a game plan to attack with the pair driving with glamorous abandon and the pair put on a carefree 35. Muyeye got a life of 34 when he fell at third slip but failed to use it when the leg. before to Kyle Abbott in the following above.

Bell-Drummond continued on his way to 40, with all but six of the runs coming in boundaries, with 51 added with Leaning before being tossed around with James Fuller. Ollie Robinson also fell before lunch and put a strike to first slip.

In the afternoon Leaning came into its own. He lined up outside his crease and then wobbled further forward to try and get to the ball before it moved significantly.

His hypothesis worked as he comfortably collected runs, most often guiding to third. His fifty came in that region, though through an edge between wicketkeeper and slip, in 89 balls.

Leaning is on course to average over 40 in his first two full seasons in Kent since moving from Yorkshire, but last season, because he didn’t convert, his 745 dipped slightly. He made a fifty to a century just once in seven attempts in 2021.

He has almost matched his total from last year, up to 714 after this innings, and has now scored two centuries – this in much more difficult conditions than his 128 against Gloucestershire at home.

The right-hander reached his eighth first-class century by advancing and sending a six over midwicket. He had struck over an hour after lunch with Harry Finch for 78 before the latter was lbw to Abbott.

From there wickets fell more regularly as Leaning scored all but one run in stands 17 and 21 with Joey Evison and Nathan Gilchrist. Evison was caught behind, leaned upper-cutting to deep point and Gilchrist picked out long on to end the innings.

Only Hampshire teams in 1983, 1985, 1990 and 2006 had scored more than 378 runs to win a match. Chances of repeating those performances hit a snag when Holland was a leg before Matt Quinn in the fourth over.

Orgel and Weatherley braved the blow during a fierce Conor McKerr over with the home-grown duo putting on 68.

But after back-to-back boundaries, Organ edged Harry Podmore behind. He left the middle and thumped his bat against his helmet in frustration before Barker starved 17 deliveries and then hit a bouncer to midwicket. Quinn picked up his eighth wicket of the match when Gubbins left a delivery that nipped back into his off-stump.