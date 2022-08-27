HAMISH MCRAE: US leading world back to common sense

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If you want a reminder of where the power lies in global finance, this weekend is just as good as any other weekend. It’s in America. This isn’t just because the US is the largest economy in the world, or that US stock markets make up more than half of the global total.

It’s also because the rest of the world is looking at the US leadership in financial matters. In particular, what the US Federal Reserve does determines the policy of all other central banks in the world. And that’s why global markets are paying close attention to what US Fed chairman Jay Powell said Friday at the annual meeting of central bankers in the seaside town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In a normal year, the Jackson Hole gathering is a quiet, academic affair. Since 1982, central bankers, economists, academics, US officials and so on have met there to talk about long-term forces shaping the global economy and its money markets. This year is not calm at all. Everyone is scared, and we all know why. The core task of central banking is to maintain financial stability. In the early 1980s, the big threat was double-digit inflation, a beast beaten by the harsh policies of double-digit interest rates.

Even a year ago they weren’t really concerned. The Fed thought the slight rise in inflation was “transient”. There was no need to raise interest rates and the money that would be introduced into the markets through quantitative easing would be slowly ‘spent’. Markets were reassured and the stock market boom continued in the Americas, pushing stock prices up everywhere until the end of the year.

The Fed now knows that its complacency of a year ago was absurdly misleading. All the progress of 40 years of fighting inflation is at stake. But just as markets took solace in the calm message a year ago – before realizing they had been misled when the Fed started raising rates faster than they expected – they are looking for guidance again this weekend. So what’s the message now?

Well, Jay Powell had a hard time. I think he had to. Returning to the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target, the “overarching focus at the moment” was. “Restoring price stability will probably require a restrictive policy to be maintained for some time,” he said. ‘The historical record strongly warns against premature easing of policy.’

But what does this actually mean, not just for the US, but for the rest of us? If the Fed’s target rate peaks somewhere between 3.5 and 4 percent, does that mean the Bank of England’s key rate is going there too?

Does ‘a tentatively restrictive policy’ mean that after the partial recovery since mid-June, US stock prices will again see a downward move? And will UK equities, which are cheaper than US relative to corporate earnings, able to withstand a downturn in US markets if that happens?

It always pays to wait a few days for things to settle down after such a big policy speech, as the initial reactions are often wrong. We’ve got this Bank Holiday weekend to ponder, and the US end-of-summer holiday, Labor Day, is still a week away. But for what it’s worth, here are my top five takeaways. First, Jay Powell means what he says. The Fed will lean against inflation until it moves towards the 2 percent target in a sustainable manner.

Two, that means the Bank of England will have to do the same. Our own outlook is confused by the new government and the large increase in the loans needed to offset the rise in energy costs. But it will be difficult to maintain confidence in the pound in the fall and we definitely don’t want a run on the pound. Thus, the bank will continue to be under pressure to ramp up rates until there is a turning point for inflation.

Three, while I don’t know where that spike for rates will be, I’m still not sure if a recession is inevitable. The winter will be confusing, but the large amount of government funding to offset energy bills should stop the economy’s contraction much, if not at all.

Number four, however, the rise in UK house prices will be capped by rising mortgages. Probably not a crash, but a more muted market. And finally, what about stock prices? The immediate response was that US equities fell sharply, although there was less movement in London. Let’s wait a few days.

My instinct is that we are back in markets where value matters. Solid companies with decent earnings will do just fine, but the foam will be blown away. If that’s true, that’s good news. The US is leading the world back to sanity. High time, but welcome nonetheless.