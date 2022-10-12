Hamish MacDonald slams working from home phenomenon as 'nonsense'

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hamish MacDonald has slammed a business guru who claimed working from home is here to stay, branding the phenomenon ‘nonsense’.

Corporate Advisor Tina Paterson told The Project that it was employees who had the power to decide whether to return to the office post-Covid.

However, Macdonald argued that young workers could learn from their superiors in the office and that allowing choice “diminishes” the notion of a workplace.

“If you don’t offer your employees flexibility, others will,” she warned the panel.

Ms Paterson said business leaders needed to change their mindset to results rather than the number of hours their staff are in the office.

‘Isn’t work about more than just the results?’ MacDonald fought back.

‘You want a culture, you want a space that people can come to and have friendships, have relationships that build networks and you learn from.

“They don’t, they want to be home,” interrupted his co-host Carrie Bickmore.

The Project host Hamish MacDonald has slammed a business guru who claimed the phenomenon of working from home is here to stay post-Covid

‘Creating companies where it’s only about the result that actually deprives many people of the pleasure, joy and stimulation of being in a job.’

“It’s about having both,” Paterson replied.

MacDonald said he thought “the whole working from home thing is nonsense”.

‘I hate it. I think if you’re a youth worker, you want to be in a workplace where you can learn from people,’ continued the fired host.

‘Unless we think really clearly about this, and maybe that’s what Tina is doing, I think you’re actually just separating what the purpose of a workplace is.

‘I think it diminishes the value you can get from having a job.’

Corporate Advisor Tina Paterson (pictured) told The Project that it was employees who had the power to decide whether to return to the office

According to the latest census data from the Bureau of Statistics, 1 in 5 Australians worked from home on the census date last year, August 10 (stock image)

According to the latest census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, one in five Australians worked from home on census date last year.

While the majority of workers got their first opportunity to work from home during the Covid pandemic, experts believe the rising cost of living and the price of fuel is keeping people from ever returning to the office.

Others don’t want to spend hours waiting in traffic during their commute to work, while others would rather save the money spent on fares.

Organizational psychologist Amantha Imber said workers chose to work in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays so they could ‘get to work’.

“It means it’s quite nice on Fridays to get out of your week if you spend the day working from home,” she said.

Carrie Bickmore (right) said some workers were tired of their jobs without interaction in the office

She said some organizations were flexible while others were more “old school”.

“Given the war for talent going on right now, employees can vote with their feet,” she said, adding that workers performed best when they were given “autonomy and freedom.”

During the Covid pandemic, Australians who were able to were encouraged to work from home to minimize the spread of the disease.

Companies vary when it comes to working from home, with some offices requiring their employees to come in full-time and others allowing staff to choose.

More on the way.