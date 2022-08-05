Hamish MacDonald called a w***er by rumored Bitcoin founder Dr Craig Wright in awkward TV moment

Host of The Sunday Project Hamish Macdonald was repeatedly called a “w***er” during an awkward TV interview after questioning a computer scientist about his claims he founded Bitcoin.

The interview, which airs in the Sunday edition of the program, fell apart after Macdonald pressured Dr. Craig Wright to prove he invented the currency.

“Get a law book and see what the evidence is, and take a course,” Dr. Wright replied curtly.

“And when you come back, and you really know what you’re talking about, we can have a discussion.

“Otherwise you’re just w***er.”

Hamish MacDonald (pictured) asked the computer scientist why he had to swear during the tense discussion

dr. Craig Wright (pictured in the interview) told Macdonald: ‘If you’re scared, I’ll call you differently’

A visibly disturbed MacDonald replied, “Why get annoyed and swear?” in a report on news.com.au.

“I’m Australian – and if you’re going to get hornier I’ll call you ***er,” replied Dr. wright.

The premise of the interview was a discussion about how the internet will catch up with Silicon Valley, but the fiery exchange quickly derailed the exchange.

dr. Wright is one of several individuals alleged to be the mastermind behind Satoshi Nakamoto – the pseudonym given to the person allegedly behind the invention of Bitcoin.

Macdonald (pictured in 2013) had Dr. Wright asked what proof he had that he was the founder of cryptocurrency Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency guru Dorian Nakamoto has also been named as the anonymous founder but has aggressively denied the allegation.

Computer engineer Nick Szabo’s creation of Bit Gold in 2008 is considered a precursor to the Bitcoin concept – and also gives him frontrunner status as the mysterious Satoshi.

Others have suggested that Satoshi Nakamoto is a group of individuals, while the family of the late computer scientist David Kleiman claimed that he co-developed the digital currency with Dr. Wright has created under the pseudonym.

The Australian businessman claimed he is the only one behind the pseudonym, but the crypto community takes his claims with a grain of salt.

He first made the claim in a blog post in 2016, also producing evidence of cryptographic keys attached to the same blocks of Bitcoin that Nakamoto sent a developer, Hal Finney, as part of the currency’s first transaction in 2009.

The full interview will be broadcast on Sunday.