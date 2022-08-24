Hamish Blake looks unrecognisable after allergic reaction to bee sting

<!–

Hamish Blake looks very different after an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Fans were shocked when the 40-year-old comedian revealed that half of his face was left disfigured due to extreme swelling.

Blake shared an ironic video on Instagram, joking that he was the victim of a botched cosmetic injection procedure.

The video started with Blake filming himself hiding the swollen half of his face from the camera.

“Hi guys, so I know this isn’t a shame or anything, and everyone else is doing it, but I went ahead and got my first injectable in my face,” he said.

The Gold Logie winner then turned to the camera and revealed the extent of his allergic reaction.

Hamish then joked that he “don’t know” if he’ll “get the other side done” after noticing some disturbing details about the procedure – namely that it was performed by a bee.

“The guy who did it was a little evasive. There were a few red flags. Like, he was a bee, and it’s always like, ‘Where did you go to school?” he joked.

Hamish also said it was “a little unprofessional” for his injector to be “dead” at the end of the procedure — a cheeky joke referring to the phenomenon where bees die after stinging human flesh.

He capped off his video by taking a look at Instagram influencers promoting brands in exchange for free products.

“I got it for free, so explain that. Hashtag, got it for free,” he joked.

Hamish is married to multimillionaire skincare entrepreneur Zoë Foster.

The couple share two children – son Sonny, seven, and daughter Rudy, four.