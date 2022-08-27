Hamish Blake and his friends wear matching tracksuits at Sydney Airport

As one of Australia’s biggest and busiest stars, Hamish Blake always travels across the country for work and play.

On Friday, the 40-year-old comedian was seen passing through Sydney Airport with two of his friends.

The trio were all dressed head to toe in matching LA Gear streetwear, complemented by matching Reebok bucket hats.

Hamish Blake, 40, was spotted passing through Sydney Airport with two of his friends on Friday

The trio were dressed to impress, all wearing matching LA Gear streetwear and accessories with bucket hats

Their sweatpants read “Tour de Slice’m” and showed a bicycle with a pizza wheel.

Hamish kept his black face mask on and pushed his luggage onto a cart while he carried a red North Face backpack over his shoulders.

The three men all stopped for photos and seemed in good spirits for their flight.

His wife Zoë Foster Blake was not by his side but she was also seen at Sydney Airport on the same day with their two children – son Sonny of eight and daughter Rudy of five.

Hamish kept his mask on and pushed his luggage onto a cart while carrying a red North Face backpack over his shoulders

The three men all stopped for photos and seemed in good spirits for their flight

Their sweatpants read ‘Tour de Slice’m and showed a bicycle with a pizza as a wheel

The 42-year-old Go-To skincare founder was pushing a bright yellow suitcase and carrying a large tote bag as she was flanked by her children.

Zoë looked like she was ready to leave as she walked through the domestic terminal, dressed in an oversized brown coat and stylish cream shoes.

The mother of two drew attention to her natural beauty by going makeup-free and pairing it with gold earrings.

Hamish’s wife Zoë Foster Blake was not by his side, but she was also seen at Sydney Airport with their two children

Sonny, growing bigger by the day, pushed his own suitcase along.

Hamish’s sighting comes just days after he looked completely different after an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Fans were shocked when the former radio host revealed that half of his face had been left disfigured from extreme swelling.

Zoë Foster Blake, Hamish’s wife, walked through Sydney Airport on Friday with son Sonny, eight, and daughter Rudy, five.

Hamish shared an ironic video on Instagram on Aug. 23, quibbling that he was the victim of a botched cosmetic injection procedure.

The video started with the Lego Masters presenter filming himself hiding the swollen half of his face from the camera.

“Hey guys, so I know this isn’t a shame or anything, and everyone else is doing it, but I went ahead and got my first injectable in my face,” he said.

The Gold Logie winner then turned to the camera and revealed the extent of his allergic reaction.

Hamish looked unrecognizable on Wednesday after having an allergic reaction to a bee sting (left). The Lego Masters hosts are pictured at a Logies event on June 20

Hamish then joked that he “don’t know” if he’ll “get the other side done” after noticing some disturbing details about the procedure – namely that it was performed by a bee.

“The guy who did it was a little evasive. There were a few red flags. Like, he was a bee, and it’s always like, “Where did you go to school?” he joked.

Hamish also said it was “a bit unprofessional” for his injector “dead” at the end of the procedure, referring to the phenomenon where bees die after stinging human flesh.

Hamish is married to Zoe, a multi-millionaire skin care entrepreneur. The couple tied the knot in 2012 before welcoming their first child Sonny in 2014.

The couple, who previously lived in Melbourne, moved to Sydney last year where they bought an $8.925 million family home in the Eastern Suburbs.