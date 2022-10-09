Hamish and Zoe Foster Blake enjoy a weekend away in rural NSW

Zoe Foster Blake enjoys a weekend getaway with her family.

The beauty entrepreneur went to Berry in rural NSW with husband Hamish and their children, Sonny (7) and Rudy (4).

The 42-year-old and her brood stopped for a snack at the picturesque town’s famous local candy store.

Zoe Foster Blake enjoys a weekend getaway. The beauty entrepreneur went to Berry in rural NSW with husband Hamish and their children, Sonny (7) and Rudy (4). All pictured

Zoe was casually dressed in a brown long-sleeved, high-necked top that was perfect for the cool weather.

She added jeans and sunglasses and appeared to have minimal makeup.

The author completed the look with white leather loafers and appeared to have left her purse in the car while carrying a phone.

The 42-year-old and her brood stopped for a snack at the picturesque town’s famous local sweet shop

Zoe was casually dressed in a brown long sleeved high neck top that was perfect for the cool weather

She added jeans and sunglasses and appeared to have minimal makeup

Zoe stopped to take some selfies and left the store with a container in a brown paper bag.

Comedian Hamish, 40, wore jeans and a maroon shirt and cap, completing his ensemble with brown suede boots.

The children looked delighted to visit the candy store and skipped ahead of their parents as they walked down the street.

She appeared to have left her bag in the car while carrying a phone

The author completed the look with white leather loafers

Zoe stopped to take some selfies and left the store with a container in a brown paper bag

Zoë is one of Australia’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Last year, she enjoyed an $89 million payday after selling her majority stake in Go-To.

Go-To saw huge sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning its founder a place on the Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

Comedian Hamish, 40, wore jeans and a maroon shirt and cap, completing his ensemble with brown suede boots

The children looked delighted to visit the candy store and skipped ahead of their parents

Zoë is one of Australia’s most successful entrepreneurs

In August 2021, beauty giant BWX Group acquired a majority (50.1 percent) stake in Go-To for $89 million, in a deal that valued the company at $177 million.

The ASX-listed company is also behind Australian skincare brand Sukin and has a lucrative five-year supplier agreement with Chemist Warehouse.

BWX praised Go-To for providing ‘simple, trusted and effective skin care products for the mass market’.

Last year she enjoyed an $89 million payday after selling her majority stake in Go-To

Go-To saw huge sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning its founder a place on the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List.

Zoë would have made about $30 million from the deal, bringing her net worth to an estimated $36 million

She married comedian and radio personality Hamish Blake . in 2012.

The term “masstige” refers to mass-produced, inexpensive goods marketed as luxuries.

Zoë would have made about $30 million from the deal, bringing her net worth to an estimated $36 million.

She married comedian and radio personality Hamish Blake in 2012.

The couple, who previously lived in Melbourne, moved to Sydney last year where they bought an $8.925 million family home in the Eastern Suburbs.