Hamilton drops a hint that he COULD remain in Formula One beyond next year

Lewis Hamilton dropped his first hint on Sunday that he is willing to extend his Formula 1 career beyond next season.

The seven-time world champion spoke out after finishing in a season-high second place yesterday at the French Grand Prix, his 300th career start.

His £40 million-a-year contract will expire at the end of 2023 – close to his 39th birthday, when he was expected to retire.

But Hamilton said: ‘I still feel fresh and like I still have enough fuel in the tank.’ He would like to add an eighth title to his resume before retiring – a feat surpassing him this year by 106 points behind leader Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s team principal Toto Wolff said this weekend he thinks his star man can reach 400 races, adding – perhaps ironically – that five or even ten years are still achievable for the Briton.

Asked about another 100 starts, Hamilton said: “That’s a lot of races. First, I want to be thankful for getting to this point.

“I enjoy what I do and I am proud to work with this incredible group of people.

“I want to win again and that will take time, but I’m sure at some point we’ll sit down to talk about the future.

‘I want to keep building. One thing is racing, another is to keep doing more outside of the sport (on social issues), which I think Mercedes and we can and will do.”

Hamilton passed Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and was helped to take a step up to the podium when Ferrari’s race leader Charles Leclerc spun away and finished 10 seconds behind Verstappen.

Of the Mercedes mini-revival, Hamilton commented: ‘Am I enjoying it more? One hundred percent. The start of the year was confusing, if not miserable. Now we understand the car more. That gave us a much more pleasant ride.

“We are still missing performance in some areas, but we are slowly getting there. It’s about constantly chipping.

“Maybe there will be one big jump and we’ll be there.”