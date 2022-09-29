Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Verstappen could win title with five races to go

Lewis Hamilton said he felt sorry for Formula 1 that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races to go.

The Red Bull driver will have his first chance at winning consecutive titles at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champions if he wins under the lights of the Marina Bay circuit and sets the fastest lap, and Ferrari teammates Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc both finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton admits a much closer F1 title race would have been better for the sport’s fans

Fans have watched Max Verstappen run away from his competitors at the top

In last year’s captivating title race, Verstappen denied Hamilton a record eighth crown during a highly controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, 37, has not been able to match the unstoppable Verstappen this year, with his brilliant Red Bull machines in a class of one after a major overhaul in the sport’s regulations.

Hamilton, who has yet to win a race in 2022, is 167 points behind Verstappen in the standings.

“I definitely feel for the fans because going to the limit last year was so intense for everyone and it’s never great when the season ends early,” said Hamilton.

Verstappen is poised to win the F1 world title – and could take the crown in Singapore on Sunday

“For you as an individual it’s great – I won the title in Mexico with races left – but for the real sport it’s not spectacular.

“I am very grateful that my championship win in 2008 went to the last 17 seconds and last year was of course about the same. Let’s hope things get a little better in the future.’

Verstappen has won 11 of 16 rounds this season, including the last five races. Another triumph here would take his career to 32, taking him to sixth on the all-time list along with Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton said last year’s final – which ended controversially – was a better final

But Verstappen does not believe it is a formality that he will become the 17th driver on Sunday to win the F1 title more than once.

“I’m not really thinking about the championship,” he said. “It’s a long shot and I just want to enjoy the weekend.

“I need a lot of luck to make it happen, so it’s unrealistic. I don’t really count on it happening.’

F1 is back in Singapore for the first time since the pandemic. The sport then heads to Suzuka for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with races in Austin, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.