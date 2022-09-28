Hamidullah Qadri shines with bat and ball in resounding win for safe Kent

Knows Beat 492 (Qadri 87, Muyeye 85, Crawley 79, Robinson 52, Aldridge 6-110) Somerset 202 (Goldsworthy 94, Gilchrist 6-61) and 139 (Khan 40, Quinn 3-14, Bell-Drummond 2-11, Qadri 2-42, Gilchrist 2-43) with an innings and 151 runs

The day after they secured Division One status for another season, Kent defeated Somerset by an inning and 151 runs in the LV=Insurance County Championship in Canterbury.

Hamidullah Qadri hit a career-high 87 when Kent made 492 in their first innings, ahead of 290. Although Kasey Aldridge recorded his best first-class figures of 6 for 110, it was a day of pain for Somerset.

The result means Kent Somerset could rush into the final standings and finish fifth after being dogged by fears of relegation in the second half of the season.

The atmosphere at the Spitfire Ground was the most relaxed it had been all year and although Conor McKerr was removed early before six and caught on the third slip by Tom Abell on Craig Overton, the bowler limped shortly afterwards with an injury and the runs started. flow.

Qadri may be considered purely a spinner, but he has averaged over 43 in first-class cricket and from his 27th overnight, he raced past 50 with three lines of consecutive Jack Brooks deliveries, the third being inches across the field. slipcordon flew .

Gilchrist joined Qadri and set up 48 for the ninth wicket before being bowled by Aldridge for 14, but Qadri then hit Ben Green for two straight sixes and a four and he ended up falling 13 short for a first-class ton when he trailed Aldridge. slid .

Somerset didn’t even make the tea break and dropped to 40.4 overs. Ollie Robinson was allowed to lead Kent into the field to mark his last game before leaving for Durham and he caught Andrew Umeed on Quinn for three in the third over. Qadri then threw Abell middle stump for five, leaving Somerset at 19 for 2 at lunchtime.

Quinn removed George Bartlett for four, caught by Tawanda Muyeye at short midwicket with the fifth ball of the afternoon session and Joey Evison took his first-class wicket for Kent when he edged James Rew who fell for 10 to a sharp catch by Daniel Bell -Drum mouth on third slip.

Green was then dropped by Gilchrist’s Jack Leaning and at that moment a West Country voice shouted into the crowd, “Come on Somurrrrset, you’ve kept them upright, now carry on!” In the next over, Green was caught behind Bell-Drummond.

When Bell-Drummond then caught Tom Lammonby by Zak Crawley on the first slip for 23, Overton limped on and immediately hit a four, but he clearly struggled and Gilchrist quickly sent Aldridge off the stump for 15.