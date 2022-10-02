Halsey shows off her edgy sense of style at the Enfants Riches Deprimes show at PFW

<!–

She never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices.

And Halsey looked as edgy as ever as she stepped outside to attend the Enfants Riches Deprimes show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The singer, 28, made sure to turn heads in a quirky paneled mini skirt which she paired for the event with a pair of thigh-high leather boots.

Alternative: Halsey, 28, looked as tense as ever as she stepped outside to attend the Enfants Riches Deprimes show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday

Halsey added a short knit cardigan in a deep rust hue and a long set of leather gloves.

She accessorized her punky look with a belt with chain, a gothic choker and a special drop earring.

The singer wore her dark brown locks in a cropped style and completed her look with red eyeliner and lip gloss.

Punky: The singer turned heads in a quirky paneled miniskirt that she paired with a pair of thigh-high leather boots for the event

It comes as Halsey welcomed her son Ender with Turkish filmmaker and actor Alev Aydin last July.

According to we weekly, a source told the publication that the couple is focused on raising their son and that marriage is not a top priority.

“Marriage is not the only focus. Ultimately, the most important thing is that the baby is healthy and that Halsey has a loving relationship with her baby’s father, and at this point Halsey definitely loves Alev and adores Alev,” the insider explained.

Edgy: The singer wore her dark brown locks in a short haircut and completed her look with red eyeliner and lip gloss

Halsey has been sifting through a busy schedule, from raising her son to enjoying time on her Love and Power tour, which kicked off in the United States in May.

She recently performed in Japan and has planned several more concerts abroad in Poland, the United Kingdom and Turkey at the end of August and September of this year.

on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, they talked about how exciting it was to be back on stage.

“It’s been great. I miss touring so much,” Halsey said. “Being back on the road and seeing people in the crowd come alive with the lyrics… it’s unbelievable.”