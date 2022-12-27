Halsey Shares More Snaps From Her Cozy Christmas At Home… And Reveals Impressive Tattooing Skills

On Tuesday, three-time Grammy nominee Halsey shared more snapshots of her cozy Christmas celebration at home, including her ‘minimalist lights’ tree, which she left undecorated due to ‘toddler life’.

The 28-year-old pop star, whose pronouns are she/they, said her son Ender Ridley Aydin “was in his cutest pixie form” for the family festivities.

Halsey (born Ashley Frangipane) gave her 17-month-old a Mendini battery, and he too got creative with Play-Doh and watercolor embellishments.

And Ender wasn’t alone, as the New Jersey native flaunted her impressive tattooing prowess by staying up “until 4 a.m. on Christmas” to tattoo four members of her family.

Halsey, who has 70.7 million followers on social media, also gave her fans a glimpse of herself as a child visiting Santa Claus with her mother Nicole Frangipane.

The So Good singer did not share images of her father Alev Aydin, whom met in 2018 when he was hired to write his biopic for Sony Pictures that never materialized.

Halsey also spent her holiday weekend reading all of Weezer’s lyrics, sharing a screenshot of a nonsense line from her 1992 debut single Undone (The Sweater Song) with the caption: “What the hell does this mean?”

Grammy Award-winning alternative rock bandleader Rivers Cuomo once said, “It melts the feeling you get when the train pulls up and the little guy knocks on your door.” It was supposed to be a sad song, but everyone thinks it’s funny.

The About-Face Beauty founder finished her holiday note to fans: “I hope everyone is having a wonderful holiday season or at least surviving it.”

Halsey collaborated with Blizzard Entertainment on the hellish action role-playing game Diablo IV, which is set to release on June 6.

The Stay with Me singer made the official announcement after performing her 2021 song Lilith onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles during The Game Awards on Dec. 8.

“I first fell in love with Diablo when I started playing it as a senior in high school,” he said. wrote.

‘So to be a part of this 10 years later is pretty sick. Plus I can pay [homage] to my favorite character from If I can’t have love, I want power in the process. Much more to come in this partnership!’

Halsey will resume her 32-date, $14.5 million Love and Power Tour on June 1 at Primavera Sound in Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum.

On March 23, the Sing 2 actress wrapped up her role as Mandy Starr in the indie action crime drama National Anthem, and filmmaker Tony Tost screened the ‘final visual effects detection session’ September 2

The film about a Lakota ghost T-shirt that finds its way to the black market in a small town also stars Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane and Simon Rex.