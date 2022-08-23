Halsey puts on leggy display in skintight black mini dress for mirror selfies: ‘Be out in a sec’

<!–

Halsey showed off their long legs in a post on Monday consisting of selfies in the bathroom mirror.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter shared a selfie with cherry red lipstick and white eyeshadow.

The next photo showed a full body image of the star accentuating their slender legs and interesting thigh tattoos.

The singer’s hair was tied in a tight bun; Halsey added a thin gold chain for a sparkle.

Halsey stood over the camera in the next shot, casting a sultry glance at the floor.

The Gasoline singer, who uses the pronouns she/she, posed with one hand on their hip, stretching out their curves.

“Stay away!” Halsey wrote in the post’s caption.

They also shared a photo on their Instagram Story showing their tired eyes. They wrote in the photo: ‘uk jetlag is a demon.’

Halsey’s night out was a rare time for herself after they’d been very busy over the past few months.

Halsey welcomed their son in July last year and shares Ender with Turkish filmmaker and actor Alev Aydin.

According to we weekly, a source told the publication that the couple is focused on raising their son and that marriage is not a top priority.

“Marriage is not the only focus. Ultimately, the most important thing is that the baby is healthy and that Halsey has a loving relationship with her baby’s father, and right now Halsey definitely loves Alev and adores Alev,” the insider explained.

Halsey has been sifting through a busy schedule, from raising their son to enjoying time on their Love and Power tour, which kicked off in the United States in May.

They recently performed in Japan and have planned a few more concerts abroad in Poland, the United Kingdom and Turkey at the end of August and September of this year.

on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, they talked about how exciting it was to be back on stage.

“It’s been great. I miss touring so much,” Halsey said. “Being back on the road and seeing people in the crowd come alive with the lyrics… it’s unbelievable.”

Tour life: Halsey started their tour in May and will be giving concerts abroad in countries such as Poland and Turkey