Halsey is ever the style chameleon as they channel Marilyn Monroe’s glam

Halsey has been rocking long blond locks lately.

But the singer-songwriter – who uses she/she pronouns – has proven in the past that he can change style at any time.

As was the case on Saturday when the Experiment On Me star took to Instagram in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, complete with bold red lipstick and tousled curls.

Scroll down to video

Chameleon manners: Halsey, 27, showed off their makeover in a retro glam look, complete with red hair and lips on Instagram on Saturday

Halsey (born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane), 27, took to Instagram and posted a series of snaps showing off their glamorous hair and makeup transformation.

They channeled the look of old-time starlets with a style that became popular in the 40s and 50s, with a healthy dose of waves and curls and a part on the left side.

‘a Marilyn Mon-red moment?’ the New Jersey native wrote, in a nod to Marilyn in the caption, along with a red-lipped emoji.

The photos, taken in a bathroom, showed the pop star in a white robe hanging slightly from their shoulders.

Retro: The pop star, who uses she/she pronouns, referred to Marilyn Monroe during the debut of the new ‘Mon-red moment’

Classic looks from the past: New Jersey native flashed some classic poses popular with starlets of yesteryear

Glamorous: They drop long blonde locks for short red retro locks and matching lips

Always the chameleon when it comes to style and image, the Hurricane singer was set to take to Instagram later on Saturday to share a video of the transformation.

In keeping with the old school classical vibe, they used Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell’s song When Love Goes Wrong as their backing track.

From above, Halsey made it look like they were looking in a mirror without makeup and their locks were pulled back by a headband.

Transformative: Always the chameleon when it comes to style and image, the Hurricane singer is said to be heading back to Instagram later on Saturday to share a video of the transformation

Infectious: The Without Me hitmaker lit up the screen with a beaming smile

Channeling Marilyn: Halsey flashed a series of poses made famous by the Blondes Have More Fun star dressed in a white robe

After about 10 seconds, they winked at the camera and the clip transitioned into the glamorous look that would make past pinups proud.

From there, Halsey started taking on some classic poses that starlets like Marilyn Monroe used for the cameras.

“an old Hollywood glamor for literally no reason to give myself a little *boost* @aboutfacebeauty + @af94_,” they wrote in the caption, in reference to their About-Face Beauty brand’s lipstick.

Promoted as ‘high-performance, vegan + clean beauty products’, About-Face Beauty is Halsey’s ode to creative expression.

Playful: At certain points Halsey got flirty and pulled their robes down an inch