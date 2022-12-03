Halsey, a fierce siren, graces the cover of Vogue Turkey

Halsey looked stunning in a siren dress and cream pleated dress in the December 2022 and January 2023 issues of Fashion Turkey.

The singer — who is known for her daring fashion sense — rocked a jet-black, cropped haircut and flaunted her tattoos, looking over her shoulder.

The mother-of-one, 28, sported a contemporary and graphic smokey eye look – created by herself – on one edition of the editorial cover.

In that look, the over-face beauty founder — who uses she/she pronouns — wore a strapless dress with a corset-style bust secured with a leather harness.

The dress had pleats and ruffles that went perfectly with the edgy makeup look and accessory.

In another look, she wore a short, siren red dress with a dramatic long train.

The Without Me singer paired the look with black knee-high leather boots with a silver toe cap.

For jewelry, she paved the way for the silver jewelry revival by accessorizing silver earrings and large, rounded bracelets.

Over the summer, the multi-talented artist embarked on a journey across the continent for her Love and Power tour of North America.

The tour began May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida and ended in Irvine, Florida. California on July 9.

The pop singer is the parent of a one-year-old son – Ender Ridley – who she shares with screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin, 39.

The couple welcomed Ender into the world on July 14, 2021 after the singer announced her pregnancy in January 2021.

In May, Halsey revealed on Twitter that her hit song So Good was about her partner. The cover of the single track features a photo of the couple kissing.

‘[So Good is] about Alev,” she tweeted. “Part of the story of how we went from randomly meeting and staying in touch for years to realizing we were each other’s person all along.”

She added, “Right person wrong time type number.”

Originally, the artist stated that her Capitol Records label was holding back the song’s release.

Later, the record label tweeted back at her, promising a release that they would follow up on. The track was released on June 9.

Halsey then shared on her social media, “I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, I just know I wanted you to hear it and now you can.”

Halsey and Aydin were romantically linked for the first time in 2019.

The singer-songwriter met the Turkish-American screenwriter in 2018 when he was asked to write the screenplay for a biopic about and starring Halsey.

There is no news about the biopic.

However, during the summer, Halsey appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show. In response to the host’s question if she wanted Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to portray her in a biopic, she said yes, acknowledging the likelihood of it.

The actress responded in an Instagram story, writing that she would be “sooo down.”

Later, in response to comments about making a biopic about her life, Halsey tweeted, “I didn’t show up anywhere to ask someone to make a movie about me.”

She continued, “A studio bought the rights to make it ONE DAY and I said “ok! cool.”

‘The best thing that ever happened to me [because] the man hired to write it became my baby daddy!’