Halo Infinite Co-op and Forge Modes Delayed Until November

343 Industries is delaying the next season from Halo Infinite until March 2023, extending the current season that started in May to 10 months instead of the original promised three months. While Halo Infinite players are desperate for new content, the highly anticipated Forge beta has now also been postponed and will launch on November 8 alongside the co-op mode.

Forge was originally scheduled for September, and it will allow Halo Infinite players to edit multiplayer levels and build new maps to share with fellow players. It was hugely popular in the previous Halo games and leaks have shown that Forge in Halo Infinite it looks like it will be a lot of fun for players. 343 Industries will be launching two new multiplayer maps alongside Forge on November 8, and they’re both built using the Forge editor.

Halo Infinite’s Forge has HUGE potential to be awesome.

Just look at Live Fire turned into a full on Forest!! pic.twitter.com/OrdiJXszOI — Halo Leaks | Infinite Leaks & News (@leaks_infinite) July 20, 2022

Campaign co-op and mission replay will also be available on November 8, after a “late August target” delay. But 343 Industries is sadly scrapping plans for a local split-screen co-op mode. “To improve and accelerate the ongoing development of live services, and to better address player feedback and quality-of-life updates, we have reallocated studio resources and are no longer working on local split-screen co-op for campaigns,” 343 Industries said in a statement. statement to IGN.

While that’s bad news for Halo fans who want to relive the fun of co-op on the couch, Halo Infinite players will be able to collaborate online using the co-op feature once the winter update launches on November 8.

Players complain about the XP system in Halo Infinite since launch, and the new winter update will include new ways to earn XP. Instead of being forced to complete challenges, a new Match XP beta is coming that will allow players to level up in addition to completing the battle pass.

Once Season 3 finally launches on March 7, 2023, Arena and Big Team Battle will receive new maps and players will gain access to a new shroud screen gear that will help them disappear from the radar. Halo Infinite is also getting a much-needed in-game reporting system that will allow players to easily report cheaters.

Forge will be a great test for Halo Infiniteespecially after the game’s delayed release and ongoing season delays. Halo Infinite launched a lot of interest last year, but that interest quickly turned into criticism of cosmetics, the XP system, and a lack of content. this next Halo Infinite releases seem to tackle the feedback head-on. Let’s just hope they arrive on time.