Halloween Timeline Explained for Wild Horror Movie Franchise

David Gordon Green’s Halloween takes audiences back into the atmospheric horrors of John Carpenter’s original universe, but in 2021 Halloween kills is a considerably more extreme affair that thrives on excess. The majority of Halloween kills takes place on Halloween night 2018, as the aftermath of the previous film elevates Michael to what almost feels like supernatural status. However, the sequel begins with a pivotal flashback set in 1978 during the finale of the original film. The circumstances of this prologue are largely intended to refocus Officer Frank Hawkins’ (Will Patton) motivations and give him as much importance in Michael’s downfall as Laurie.

curious, Halloween kills sidelines Laurie Strode in the recovery ward of Haddonfield Memorial Hospital for the entire movie, while Michael instead wreaks havoc on the random survivors of the ’78 massacre, such as Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall), Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens) and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards).

Halloween kills presents a pretty succinct timeline, but while the entire movie is only a few hours in length, it contains one of Michael’s most unnecessary body counts. Michael successfully kills many of the faces from his past, as well as Laurie’s daughter, Karen Nelson (Judy Greer). Halloween kills feels fittingly like the middle part of a trilogy bidding its time for the final showdown. The commentary on mafia mentality and vigilante social justice isn’t deep enough, and Michael’s obsession with his sister’s old bedroom isn’t the breakthrough it thinks it is.

Halloween ends

2019 – 2022

The original plan for Blumhouse’s modern Halloween trilogy was to make these three movies all take place during a long night of terror. Halloween kills picks up right from the end of 2018 Halloween. However, Green later decided that with Halloween ends, they would let the pain and trauma marinate a little longer. Set in 2022, four years after the events of Halloween (2018) and Halloween kills, Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) seem to have finally found some peace. Michael hasn’t been seen since the end of Halloween kills and Laurie spent the following years coming to terms with her pain through a memoir about her 40 years of living in fear.

Alternatively, Allyson continues to work through her mother’s loss through therapy, which introduces her to kindred spirit Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell). Corey’s Story Actually Sets the Clock Back to 2019, One Year Later Halloween killswhen he becomes a Haddonfield outcast after a freak accident during a babysitting gig, he is labeled a murderer.