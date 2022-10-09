‘Halloween H20’ Falls Short Thanks to Michael Myers’ Terrible Masks

Opinions are divided on David Gordon Green‘s take on the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. 2018’s Halloween had great reviews and a huge revenue of $255.6 worldwide. Many loved the film, but some criticized the fact that little was seen from the shadows of Boogeyman from the 1978 original. Critics and fans were less kind to last year’s one. Halloween killsdisregarding it as an over-the-top gore fest that only served as filler while we waited for this year’s finale, Halloween ends.





What almost everyone agreed on, however, was how scary Michael Myers looked. So many of the endless sequels have the look of The Shape all wrong. Emmy and Oscar award-winning makeup artist Christopher Nelson got the mask better than any movie since the original by simply modeling it after that look. Whatever you think of the plot, there’s no doubt that Michael Myers was terrifying again. Sadly, twenty years earlier, the seemingly easiest yet most important aspect, the Myers mask, was horribly slaughtered in 1998. Halloween H20.

It was big news back then Jamie Lee Curtis, after a seventeen-year absence, returned to the franchise as the iconic last girl Laurie Strode. This new film promised to take away the absurdity of the outrageous sequels as if they never happened (sound familiar?), instead focusing on just the first two films, stripping the plot down to the bone. Halloween H20 is about a traumatized woman in hiding and the maniacal brother who tracks her down.

Curtis was phenomenal in her return to the role that made her a household name. With the inclusion of young actors such as Josh Hartnett and Michelle Williams, Halloween H20 rode the wave of 1996’s scream, becoming a fun slasher for a whole new generation of teens. There was only one huge problem that stopped Halloween H20 from achieving classic status: Michael Myers looked absolutely awful.





The masks of ‘Halloween H20’

While all previous movies, for better or for worse, had only used one mask design, Halloween H20 used at least four. The first design was from a 1995 mold Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. It was a placeholder for a mask. The filmmakers thought you couldn’t use the mask from the previous movie if you pretend that movie never existed. It is a pity. Say what you will about the bizarre sixth entry, but the mask worked. It was empty of emotion with black eyes, reminiscent of the original William Shatner mask.

Unfortunately, we only get to see it in a few quick scenes at the beginning of the movie when Michael is chasing nurse Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens). It can only be seen in fast and dark shots, but the effect is horrifying. Michael Myers looks terrifying. Confusingly, the mask design disappears after this.

KNB’s mask

Next came a mask designed by the stellar special effects company KNB. It seemed like a perfect idea to have a well-known securities firm in charge of Michael Myers’ appearance. Instead, the group somehow created the worst mask of the series. Everything about the mask is flat and looks cheap. You could find scarier imitations at your local Wal-Mart. The mask has a perpetual angry frown, as if the filmmakers wanted to tell us that Michael Myers is crazy and scary instead of showing it. The end result is a shape that resembles a pissed-off alien.

Fortunately, even the filmmakers realized that the KNB mask was bad and scrapped it during the shooting. However, it still appears in several scenes, in long shots of Michael walking towards the camera. Just because he’s in the background doesn’t mean viewers won’t notice that Myers’ appearance doesn’t just change from one scene to another, but in some cases from one shot to another.

Stan Winston’s mask

The mask you remember, and the mask used for the majority of shooting and reshoots, was designed by effects legend Stan Winston. If the man could design something as intricate as The Terminator and the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park, he could definitely handle one white mask. He, too, failed at the simplest of tasks, giving us a mask that is only marginally better than the KNB monster.

Winston’s mask has more shape. The flatness is removed. The evil eyes are gone. Still, Winston made two crucial mistakes. One of them is the hair. It shouldn’t matter what Myers’ hair looks like. That’s not what we remember. You remember it here though, because it sticks out wildly in every corner, making Michael Myers look like a crazy clown who is so frustrated that he literally pulls out his mask hair.

The biggest failure is in the eyes. every previous Halloween mask, even the bad ones in Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, got the right eyes, by making them small and black, with Myers’ real eyes hidden behind them. You can glimpse The Shape’s eyes here and there, which only increased the creep factor, but for the most part you only see darkness.

After all, it was Myers’ doctor, Dr. Samuel Loomis, who said in 1978 that when he first met Michael, “I met this six-year-old child, with this empty, pale, emotionless face and the blackest eyes, the eyes of the devil.” When you meet Michael Myers as an adult, the mask conveys every part of this quote.You may wonder if Stan Winston wasn’t a fan of the movie, as his latest mask has the eye holes bigger than ever, with Michael’s eyes prominent in every shot. In one scene, after Michael takes a shot in the groin, the eyes widen, the pain of being hit in the testicles apparent. It’s a laughable moment when you should never exist with The Shape. A small decision has totally changed the effect Myers has There are no black eyes of the devil He is no longer The Boogeyman, just a man.

The infamous CGI mask

As bad as the decision to have three completely different masks, two of which failed to recapture the essence of the original, the biggest sin committed in the entire franchise is the infamous CGI mask. This was because one shot of the alien-esque KNB mask could not be cleared. This shot features a major murder of one of the film’s supporting characters, with a close-up on the mask.

While the filmmakers thought they could leave the KNB mask in long shots without anyone noticing, there was no way to hide a mask that takes up the entire screen. Another shot with the Winston mask was impossible. The next best thing would have been to cut quickly. We see the doomed character spin, we know Myers is there, but before we see him, we cut away. Instead of, Halloween H20 makes the most 90s movie move ever, by covering the KNB mask with a CGI mask. Movies from the 90s and early 2000s are littered with lazy, fake-looking CGI, all to save time and money, although practical effects would have been much more effective. For a few very long seconds we hold on to what appears to be a cartoon mask drawn over Myers’ body.

The hideous look completely takes the viewer out of the moment. What should have been a thrilling scene turns into another inadvertent, laugh-out-loud moment, showing that director Steve Miner and everyone else involved didn’t take Michael Myers seriously. Miner had previously directed Friday the 13th part 2 and Friday the 13th part 3. Perhaps he saw Myers as indistinguishable from Jason Voorhees, as if he were just another killer in a white mask.

Michael Myers’ constantly changing gaze is not only confusing and shocking, but also a slap in the face to those who watch the film. While we get a fun and exciting final product, it doesn’t feel like a Michael Myers movie. It would be more convincing to hear that he’s always been a copycat killer than to believe that this big-eyed, wild-haired CGI alien is the Boogeyman that haunted our nightmares for decades. This failure to get the most elemental element right took away the mystique of The Shape and hampered what was to become a major event that promised to bring us back to the roots of the original classic. What should have been the final battle of a creepy, supernatural Boogeyman and the worst last girls ends up feeling like a movie about a woman being stalked by just a man with sister problems.