Halloween Ends: Where to Watch and Stream Online

What Movies Should I Watch Before Halloween Ends?

Okay, this is where it gets tricky. Halloween is not a remake of HalloweenLike it Halloween. It’s more like a sequel to Halloween, but not that Halloween. In simpler terms, the 2018 Halloween continues the story started in 1978 Halloween, written by Debra Hill and directed by John Carpenter. It has nothing to do with the 2007 remake Halloween, written and directed by Rob Zombie. To add to the possible confusion, the 2018 Halloween ignores all other sequels to the 1978 film, going so far as to explicitly contradict the 80s reveal Halloween II (but not the 2009 one Halloween II, directed by Zombie) that Laurie Strode is Michael’s long-lost sister. Relief!

In short, in preparation for Halloween endsyou just have to watch the original Halloween from 1978, the sequel from 2018, and Halloween kills. However, Green and McBride incorporate a ton of winks and nods to previous films in their films. The first three Halloween movies get the most attention, even Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the only movie in the franchise that ignores Michael and Laurie to tell a totally unrelated story. While the Cult of Thorn plot of Halloween 4-6 completely discarded, the later trilogy makes a nod to an evil power that drives Michael.

Neither the Zombie movies nor Halloween: H20 and the sequel Halloween: Resurrectionplay along in the plot of the latest Halloween movies. However, both enter the same thematic area. Zombies Halloween II deals with the traumatic aftermath of the events of the first film, exploring both surreal and surprisingly complex depths. Sets 20 years after the original movie, self-ignoring all other sequels except the original Halloween II, H20 finds that Laurie is trying to live a normal life when Michael comes after her and her son. All of these films offer different perspectives on Laurie’s life after Michael, the main idea in Green’s trilogy.

How can I watch the end of Halloween?

Halloween ends officially opened on Friday, October 14. Like most major releases, however, it will play in previews on October 13. As a major release from Universal Studios and Blumhouse, Halloween ends will play at every major theater chain in the US, including the Regal and AMC movie theaters. If you’re not ready to head back to theaters yet, you can still watch the film before Halloween, as it will be streaming on PeacockTV on October 14. Access to the movie requires a subscription to Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, the latter of which removes ads from the service.