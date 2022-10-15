Halloween Ends: Where Can the Franchise Go From Here?

He puts a final nail in Michael’s proverbial coffin and is then driven through the streets of Haddonfield to show that his reign of terror is over. As the crowd gathers at the junkyard, Laurie pushes Michael’s body into an industrial metal cutter, and he is (physically) gone for good. Laurie finishes her manuscript, finally seems ready to settle with Deputy Sheriff Hawkins (Will Patton), and accepts that Allyson has left town to start over. Halloween ends doesn’t have a post-credits scene, but instead there’s an ominous shot that shows Laurie kept his mask.

So is that the real end of Halloween?

A new shape is emerging

if Halloween ends isn’t the end, there’s potential for Allyson’s story to continue in another movie when she’s stalked by her own personal ogre. Think that Ends split the murders between Michael and Rohan Campbell’s Corey Cunningham. It is implied that Allyson’s friend is possessed by Myers’ evil, which is almost consistent with Laurie’s closing warning of “evil doesn’t die, it changes shape.” And even after he was shot by Laurie and stabbed himself in the throat, it was impressive how the next generation of “Shape” went on until Michael broke his neck in addition. Could Corey’s similar death dodging skills make him an ideal candidate to become the “next” Michael Myers? He didn’t go in the metal shredder.

If we’re looking to continue the reboot timeline but not rely on Corey as Michael Myers II, now might also be the time to check out some of the many canceled Halloween movies that never came out. Rob Zombies Halloween 3D or a Halloween 666 that took Tommy Doyle to hell with a VR headset would never happen, but others might still work. In 2021 screenwriter Daniel Farrands told: Damn disgusting how to pitch for a Halloween H2O sequel (called Halloween 8: Lord of the Dead) would have ended in a jolt where the mask was pulled off Michael to reveal Laurie underneath.

It may feel like a repeat of Halloween 4‘s climax with Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris) or Rob Zombie’s alternate ending Halloween II where Laurie (Scout Taylor-Compton) succumbed to Michael’s evil, but was rooted for decades before Curtis’ Laurie, it would be one for the history books if she came back as the killer. Though Curtis has repeatedly said she’s done, imagine Michael being “back from the dead” in a… Halloween ends sequel, only to reveal Laurie at the end. It would make Halloween more like a scream movie, but with Ends implying that Laurie is also brushed with Michael’s evil like Corey, it’s not impossible to get it done.

The ‘curse’ by Michael Myers

But if we put the Strodes behind us, the OG Halloween was famously pitched as an anthology series revolving around various events on October 31. It was an idea that Carpenter and co-creator Debra Hill finally got their way in 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch.