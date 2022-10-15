‘Halloween Ends’ Tops Friday Box Office With $20.2 Million But Falls Short of Weekend Projections

A trio of factors apparently influence Universal’s box office performance Halloween ends on its debut weekend. A daily release on the Peacock streaming service, a series-low C+ CinemaScore, and an unexpectedly solid grip on Paramount’s holdover hit Smile contribute to Halloween ends falling around $10 million short of projections. The film debuted with $5.4 million in previews on Thursday and earned $20.2 million on Friday, for a revised three-day estimate of $43.4 million. That’s much lower than the $50 million-$55 million the horror threequel was expected to bring in over the weekend. In fact, some of the more optimistic estimates earlier this week had put the film’s three-day opening at around $60 million.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween ends has been touted as the final entry in his rebooted trilogy, which started promisingly in 2018. The rebooted Halloween opened to $76.2 million in its first weekend, en route to a $255 million worldwide finish. Last year’s sequel, Halloween kills, made $49 million in its first weekend and raised $131 million worldwide. Like Halloween ends, kills was also released day-and-date on Peacock. The movie plummeted 71% in its second weekend, which doesn’t bode well for Ends‘ future.

These movies don’t cost much to make, and EndsThe reported $20 million price tag means the film will be in black before its second weekend rolls around. But this is a clear case of diminishing returns, despite the “last movie” factor that Halloween ends went for it. It was billed as the final showdown between iconic enemies Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, and star Jamie Lee Curtis‘ last outing in the franchise she helped establish in nearly four decades.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: How to Watch the ‘Halloween’ Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Having topped the weekend hits twice in a row, Smile is expected to decline by only 35% in the third weekend. The film continues to top it at the box office, after a strong opening weekend of $22 million, and one of the fewest falls ever for an R-rated horror title in its second weekend. Smile was expected to drop 55% this time around, but the film’s strong hold — it looks to finish at $12 million after a $3.7 million Friday — is expected to push its running domestic total to over $70 million. bring.

Third place is claimed by the kid-friendly live-action/animated hybrid Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film underperformed its opening weekend, looking at an ongoing domestic pull of just over $22 million after an estimated $7 million second weekend and $2 million second Friday.

Director Gina Prince Bythewoodhistorical drama The woman king aims for fourth place in its fifth weekend. The film cost $1.3 million Friday, for an estimated $3.7 million weekend shoot. The film’s domestic total stands at just under $60 million against a reported budget of $50 million. The top five was completed by the big bomb of 20th Century Studios Amsterdam, which is looking at a second weekend of $2.9 million after an $880,000 Friday. The star-studded caper’s 10-day trek is expected to come in at about $12 million, against a reported budget of $80 million.

Total revenue this weekend is estimated to be about $82 million, down 24% from the same weekend last year when bigger movies like No time to die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were figuring it out. You can watch our interview with Curtis here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.