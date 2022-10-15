As a result, Halloween 4 is the one where Michael begins to take on a supernatural tendency, although the film still tries to walk a fine line – and possibly end it. At the end of the film, Michael Myers, to the good Dr. Loomis to quote, “in Hell where he belongs.” and dr. Loomis doesn’t seem wrong. By the time the credits roll, Michael has been run over by big sister Rachel Carruthers (Ellie Cornell) and then shot to pieces by Sheriff Ben Meeker (Beau Starr) and the entire Haddonfield Police Department that you might have thought he was holding a cell phone. instead of a butcher knife.

The finality of this shoot ’em up is due to producers trying to be creative again and suggesting that “the curse of Michael Myers” could be passed from Michael to his niece, sweet little Jamie Lloyd Carruthers (Danielle Harris), who film ends by slaughtering her adopted mother and posing as Uncle Mikey in a clown costume. Unfortunately, when the choice was made to completely undo this ending and bring Michael back from the dead in Halloween 5it sure made things uncomfortable in the Carruthers household….

Halloween Ends: Ranking All Michael Myers Death Scenes at the End 2

6. Halloween II (2009)

Cause of death: a sister’s love

Like just about everything else related to Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, Michael Myers’ death scene feels perfunctory. We might be one of the few who doesn’t absolutely hate Zombie’s admittedly pretty flawed remake/reinvention of the original story in Halloween (2007), but that film showed everything Zombie had to say about his radically different take on these characters.

ergo, Halloween II is largely an exercise in bleeding a rock dry, with little merit outside of a pretty tense “Nights of White Satin” chase sequence at the start (which turns out to be a dream). At least the ending finds a way to re-enhance the 2007 film’s ending by emphasizing even more that “love hurts” when Tyler Mane’s menacing seven-foot-tall Michael murders his opportunistic psychiatrist (Malcolm McDowell) again and then is murdered by his sister Laurie Strode (Scout Taylor-Compton). Again.

There are two versions of how this ends: in the theatrical version, Michael falls on a gnarled farm machine and is then slaughtered by his sister with his own knife; in the director’s cut he is shot by the police. Michael’s ending is perfunctory anyway, as is the movie. What’s important is a nice albeit somber touch with Zombie and Taylor-Compton’s Laurie giving in to her trauma demons by assessing what her big brother has taken from her…then putting on his mask. In one version, she is subsequently also shot by the police, and in the other, she is captured and imprisoned in the same psychiatric ward where Michael spent most of his life. Either way, the Myers’ peculiar sense of love continues in the bloodline, with Laurie accepting her grim fate.