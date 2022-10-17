‘Halloween Ends’ Is the Heaviest Film of the Franchise

During David Gordon Greenis brand new Halloween trilogy, we are regularly reminded that it has been 40 years since Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle) came home for the first time. The 2018 reboot that followed decades of remakes and reboots would continue to embrace John Timmermanoriginal vision. It’s a solid story with bits of grief and trauma sprinkled in, but above all, Green wanted to make the best sequel to the original. the sequel, Halloween kills, is a total cheesefest that cranks up the goof factor to eleven. Sure, the story beats are pretty ridiculous and the script goes from heavy McBridian comedy to overly pretentious monologues about hope, but it’s way more entertaining than many of the other sequels. Now we are thirteen movies deep. With all this history taken into account, the public has no reason to go into the newly released Halloween ends expect something different than what we have always gotten. This isn’t the movie we’ve been marketing, though, and that’s something to be thankful for. Halloween ends is easily the franchise’s most emotional film yet, one that fans should embrace.

The film opens in a way that feels right for the franchise. Exactly one year later kills, it’s Halloween night again and an early 20s babysitter, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), looks at a good kid named Jeremy (Jaxon Goldenberg) while his parents go out to party. The way everything plays out in the first few minutes feels deeply ingrained in what happened before, even up to The thing play on television. Things go wrong after Jeremy’s prank goes wrong and Corey accidentally kills him. Sent straight to the credits, we’re left scratching our heads wondering what the hell this has to do with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), but are quickly introduced to her storyline. This is when the familiar begins to fade. Haddonfield is in the worst condition it has ever been in. A montage describing the dark state of the city puts the audience in proper space for what’s to come, showing people still reeling from the damage Michael has inflicted. The killer is missing and people are anxiously awaiting his return every moment. Strangely enough, while everyone mourns, Laurie Strode has finally moved on and is enjoying life. Every now and then, her newfound optimism explodes when she is blamed by people in town for inciting Myers to use violence. It’s this early point in the movie where Laurie and Corey’s stories show their similarities and things really take off.

Three years after the film’s opening, Corey’s life has spiraled out of control. Despite being cleared of the accident, the townspeople now treat him like a freak who got away with murder. Like Laurie, he can’t go anywhere without being associated with his traumatic past. About twenty minutes later, now that the public has become acquainted with Corey’s current situation, and Laurie’s happiness is mainly reflected in private, Halloween ends really shows its true colors. The film departs from the series’ typical ghostly yet fun charm, devoting first to the sobering and depressing. With Michael nowhere to be found, the residents of Haddonfield would rather point at everyone they can and frame them as a monster than try to move on.





No one can take a break

Throughout the film, Corey continues to run into high school students, adults, and even Jeremy’s mom (Candice Rose), all of which will not let him survive the opening set of the film. It would be one thing if Corey were a total jerk, but instead he’s a down-in-the-dumps bookworm who has hung up on his dreams of going to college for engineering and resorted to working at his family owned car junkyard. At home, his mother (Joanne Baron) is abusive, and his father (Rick Moose) half-heartedly does what he can for his son, but above all shows a total indifference to everything around him. He is a character who has left life and home he can avoid by staying late at the junkyard. The usual humor that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride to this trilogy is missing from Corey’s scenes. There is never any frivolity; the public is forced to enjoy his condition. At first, you might think that his eventual romantic involvement with Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) would give the film a greater sense of optimism. Shortly after, Corey begins to embrace his dark side, and you have a feeling that absolutely no one in Haddonfield will ever be able to overcome their gloomiest hardships. By positioning Corey as an extremely unfortunate protagonist turned villain, the filmmakers give the saddest clue ever. Halloween movie has been a long time.

Like many slasher movies, most of Ends’ easier scenes to watch come at the beginning when the audience meets or catches up with characters. Laurie enters the film by writing a memoir, baking cakes, and fooling around with Allyson. For the most part, life seems easier than it has been in a long time. Laurie’s dealing with her trauma comes to a head when she leaves a grocery store and is blamed for provoking Michael to his recent murders. This happens in the presence of an old neighbor (Diva Taylor) from Laurie’s we saw stabbed in the throat in halloween kills, now unable to talk. It’s a brutal scene in a way that the Halloween movies have not strived for before. Laurie feels guilty about the woman’s current position, as well as her husband’s death, and the fact that she can’t name her old neighbor. After 43 years and a mostly superficial run of films, it’s amazing to see such an emotionally charged scene turn out so well. This is the same series where Michael Myers rams a shotgun through someone’s body and pins it to a wall! It’s not that Halloween ends is something of a masterpiece of dramatic storytelling, but this parking lot scene works better than all the serious moments of this recent trilogy. Where Green is different Halloween movies strive for drama through over-written monologues and themes that don’t work as well as they think, this new movie keeps it simple. No matter how well she does, Laurie can’t escape her past. And even if it looks like a good match for Allyson has emerged, things have to take a turn, eventually leading back to The Shape itself.

A slasher at heart

As the film progresses further in its plot, the slasher elements begin to become more prominent. Whether Corey teams up with Michael, directs people to him or takes matters into his own hands, the fallen protagonist begins to pick out people who have hurt or got in the way of both Allyson and himself. this recent Halloween movies were all pretty savage in their kill scenes, but there’s still usually that blockbuster-slasher sensibility in the game that will have you cringing in fear and laughing in shock. Here, almost every time Corey kills someone, it’s just a huge downer. There is no fun to be had. You just want to shake him up and show him the downward spiral where his life is headed. This feeling continues and only gets worse and worse until Michael finally kills Corey. Shortly afterwards, Laurie and Allyson murder Michael and the city destroys his body in a car press. I just got the most depressing Halloween movie yet, it would be hard to get yourself excited about Michael’s eventual demise, but it does make for a pretty cathartic ending. Michael may be at his boldest in this trilogy, so it’s nice to see the iconic killer finally go down.

almost all Halloween movies are perfect for throwing in the background while cutting jack-o-lanterns and getting into the October mood. Good or bad, they’re generally fun movies that are creepy enough to build this month’s mood while not being so scary that they cloud the rest of your day. Halloween ends is the exception to that rule. This whole new trilogy has had ideas here and there about the ramifications of Michael Myers’ actions, but never before has this been the focus of an entire movie. It’s a movie that thematically has a lot more in common with a movie like joker then it does something like The Curse of Michael Myers. So far, the reactions have been divided. It’s a real love-it-or-hate-it movie. From each franchise, Halloween fans have a bigger reason than anyone to be more open to new submissions that take such a big, risky turn. In 1982, Carpenter and co. had the idea to ditch Michael Myers and make the series an anthology, with a new Halloween theme Halloween movie that comes out every year. This gamble resulted in the controversial Halloween III: Season of the Witch, a movie that people initially hated, but has since gained a huge cult following and is a much-loved October staple. Fast-forward to 2022 and Halloween ends opens with credits in the Season of the witch font style. It’s a choice that almost confirms that Green needed to know how divisive this latest film would be.

Movies in huge franchises that go for it just like this one should be encouraged. The more we get the same predictable movie, the more stale a series becomes, ultimately resulting in a total disinterest from fans and non-fans alike. That’s not what we want! A movie within a genre series like this that wants to make you feel more than the popcorn in your stomach should at least be respected. But like Season of the witch and almost every other Halloween movie, time will likely be on the side of this movie, one that will no doubt gain cult status for years to come. In the meantime, for those who didn’t like the movie and are worried about Ends it really is the last movie in the series, take two seconds to think about it. Like its own franchise, just when you thought it was all over, did you ever? For real Do you think Michael was dead?