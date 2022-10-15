‘Halloween Ends’ Director David Gordon Green on Michael’s Fate and the Future of the Franchise

David Gordon Green‘s Halloween trilogy has officially ended – or not? Now that the film is in theaters or on Peacock, I had the chance to ask Green some of my biggest, burning questions about the film.





Halloween ends begins four years after the events of Halloween 2018 and Halloween kills. Laurie Strodes (Jamie Lee Curtis) finally found peace and built a warm house with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak). But once again, evil creeps back into the picture and threatens to destroy the future of Laurie, Allyson and Haddonfield unless Michael Myers can be defeated once and for all.

For everyone who has yet to watch Halloween endsthe first two questions of this interview with Green are safe to read, but from that point on, the conversation is all about the movie’s biggest twists, what they might mean for the franchise’s future, as well as how Green is approaching his next horror. reboot, a new one exorcist trilogy.

I read in the notes that sometimes you said you wanted to lean into the tropes or clichés of mythology and sometimes you didn’t, so can you give me an example of a specific trope you wanted to embrace, but one you found necessary to undermine in this movie?

DAVID GORDON GREEN: Well, it starts with a babysitter horror series. You know, you take these iconic movies like When a Stranger Calls and you find influence and inspiration in those movies. So you’ve identified something that people think is kind of familiar, and then you show them a twist at the end of our cold opening that they didn’t see coming.

How much has the story trajectory changed for this entire trilogy from its original beginnings to what we finally got in Ends?

GREEN: I don’t know if it has changed in a radical form. There were things we developed. When we wrote Kills and Laurie was bedridden because she was going to be because she got stabbed a few times in the stomach, I knew we had to jump in time. Or we decided after thinking about it. There was a period when it would all be one linear continuous type of film. But how do you get this climax out of her then? So then we made decisions to evolve it and say, ‘Okay, there’s a time jump between Kills and Ends’, and it became a great opportunity and discovery of the fact that we can meet an optimistic Laurie Strode who may be in therapy and she’s decorating for Halloween, she’s inviting this holiday, she’s making pumpkin pies so we can see a Laurie who is in many ways the opposite of the Laure we met in 2018. And to me that just becomes a discovery that you get through the script with my beloved co-writers and talking to the actors, turning a camera on things that work and less work and then trying to sculpt something you feel like, is it most satisfying. Obviously Kills is just some sort of chaotic art movie centerpiece to me. It’s just a Michael Myers opera. And Then Ends I just wanted to build to make sure I felt emotional, I felt atmosphere, I felt romance. I wanted it to be a love song for the fans, and I don’t think anyone will see it coming. They certainly wouldn’t expect us to make some of the choices we’ve made.

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends.]I also want to open that question to spoilers now. Is there something special that catches your eye in Ends that surprised you, where the plan was to go down path A, but suddenly you realized something and had to turn to B?

GREEN: I don’t know if we should ever do that, but one of the things we did on Ends [is] we had four writers, Danny McBride, Paul Logan, Chris Bernier and myself, and sometimes we got to a point and you had to choose your own adventure. And so we’d come to a point and say, ‘Okay, Corey’s at the bottom of the stairs. Laurie is upstairs. You go this way, I’ll go that way, and then everyone will explore an avenue.’ And so we have infinite concepts of the sequences, not just a page one to page 90. I try to keep scripts about 90 pages. Not only is it a full script, but it’s like we’re here right now, I know we feel good here, you go here, you go here, you know? And it’s fun to do those explorations and then get together and we read from everyone and then we give workshops about what works, what doesn’t. And typically what wins is the one that surprises me with the audacity to do this, the unexpected version here, the twist there. For an audience it just makes it more fun, I think.

Can you give me an example of a series of pages you’ve read and thought, ‘Whoa! I didn’t think we’d do that, but that’s a great idea and now we should pursue it?’

GREEN: Laurie puts a gun in her mouth. An end? Out like a light. Another ending? Maybe not.

Here’s another really big question with a movie like this; you made a Halloween movie, and you hid Michael for a very long time. What was it like figuring out how long you’d last that, and then figure out the best way to bring him back into the herd and earn the way you bring him back?

GREEN: It’s still a controversy today. I just watched the movie for the first time two days ago outside of a technical format, ie in a sound mix or a color correction. We really just finished this movie. [Laughs] So two days ago, and I look at it and I think, ‘We’re asking a lot.’ But when we were in the editing room and we would do it [it] otherwise it felt wrong. So if you don’t have intuition, if you don’t have vision, you shouldn’t be making this movie. And I think there are obvious challenges and things that you would discuss with editors, with producers and say, ‘This feels good’, and at one point we just looked at each other and said, ‘We’re taking a big risk here, but it feels good and we know we’re getting into it. Let’s go for it.’”

That’s part one of a big risk with a Halloween movie. Part two of that is you kill Michael Myers.

GREEN: Us too?

I am very attached to the line about how the form of evil changes. That’s an idea that really appeals to me. But what was it like to do that and have some confidence that diehard Halloween fans will appreciate that and not necessarily go, ‘How dare you make it feel so final?’

GREEN: When we film that final moment, there are 200 people standing around a mechanism watching. You could have heard a pin drop. It’s this loud butt grinding mechanism and there is no person making any noise at all. It’s just total silence, and then we were all hypnotized by what was happening. Most of the production of this movie, in all of these movies, are just explorations. We try things out. Do we want to show this? Anyway, let’s film it! Let’s have it in the newsroom. Let’s play with it. And so the whole movie is made up of those kinds of playful considerations. Especially in that scene we were just mesmerized and when we looked at it and it worked and it’s beautiful and strange and quiet, again you have to stick to a certain direction that you’re going and that just felt peaceful in a way.

I wanted to repeat Exorcist. What’s something about the way you bring back that franchise that’s consistent with how you approached Halloween, but also, what’s something that requires that particular story that is unique to how you brought Halloween back?

GREEN: Since I kind of make these franchise returns back-to-back, it’s inevitable that people will compare them, but they don’t look alike. Halloween is a horror movie, it’s a slasher movie, it’s midnight madness, have a good time at the cinema, eat some popcorn. Exorcist is a highly researched drama about shitty things. Spirituality, religion, mental health, family. You can overlap those two in these very different subgenres of horror, but the approach technically, creatively is very different. The similarity is that we take Chris McNeil, Ellen Burstyn created that character in 1973, so 50 years later we’re looking at her again. She is part of this ensemble. The protagonists of the film are Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd, and a great ensemble of actors that we have – I can’t say them out loud because I don’t think they’ve been announced yet. And then Ellen is part of that journey and returns to that role. For me, I love having an anchor of perspective. This is not a historical subject, but I am dealing with historical movie characters and I have the iconic actress who played this role 50 years ago, and she is there to ask questions, she is there to evaluate, give me notes on the script and she has become like my spiritual guru that I go to. She’s traveled the world and just as the movie affected her life, we’ve found ways in which the story we’re creating influenced Chris MacNeil in a way.

Someone recently told me this quote from Joe Wright about how not to take a new script or a new opportunity unless you think you have a secret about that story. So what’s your secret about The Exorcist that’s unique to you?

GREEN: You have a year before you learn my secret. [Laughs]

[Laughs] I take! I know sometimes I have to wait. Speaking of the future, or the potential future of this franchise, I read a quote I think you gave a year ago explaining how you had fun and now it’s time to say goodnight to the franchise and move on, but you are basically leaving this mythology open for a new creator to explore more. What would you like to see in a new writer or director? What qualities do you think they should have to continue exploring the ideas you leave us in Ends?

GREEN: If I had that idea, I’d just keep doing them because they’re so much fun to make. We’ve tried to be very honorable and authentic, so the next thing should be Kabuki, you know? The next story could be a Bollywood musical of it. Someone should take a radically different approach to me and prove me wrong and give me something to discuss. I want to get back into that fan spot where I just sit in the audience and say, ‘Boo! Hurrah! I love it. I hate it.’ I want to go back to that forum, because that’s where the real adrenaline is.”

As much as I want you to keep making these movies, now that you have this platform, you can find an emerging filmmaker who can absolutely crush it.

GREEN: I like that too! And Malek Akkad, who owns the property with Trancas, I know he’s already thinking – he’s a great mind and has worked well on this, and I just know he’s thinking, ‘Now what?’ And I think it’s a very important decision that he has to make.

I don’t know if you want to explain this away, but do you think Corey was basically doomed from the start? If that incident hadn’t happened at the beginning of the movie, do you think he would have found a better path in life or would he have ended up where we see him end up anyway?

GREEN: The movie asks that same question, and I like that the movie doesn’t answer it, but my answer is that if it hadn’t been in Haddonfield at the time of the community collapse, I think people would have been to turn to. Because he didn’t have a mother to turn to with that problem. I think he would have had people he could turn to who would have manifested positivity instead of evil.

Has there ever been a version of this trilogy where Karen made it?

GREEN: No, she was always roasted. Don’t tell Judy.

I love Judy so much. I wanted her to come back as a ghost, I don’t care, do every cliche, break every rule you want. I just wanted her back.

GREEN: I know. I texted her recently and said, “I need to show you this movie so you can punch me in the face.”