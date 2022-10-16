‘Halloween Ends’: David Gordon Green Says “You Could Hear a Pin Drop” While Filming Michael Myers Last Moments

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Halloween Ends





How do you close a legacy that spans more than four decades? In David Gordon Green‘s reboot trilogy John Timmerman‘s Halloween franchise, the writer and director gave his own answer to that question in his third feature film Halloween ends. Attempt to deliver on a promise he first stood behind in his 2021 sequel Halloween kills, whose battle cry was a triumphant but misguided cry, “Evil dies tonight,” Green did something no Michael Myers film has ever done. Though he may not have finished effectively badnecessarily, Halloween ends does contain a conclusion that brought the Myers massacre to a halt. In an interview with Collider’s Perri NemiroffGreen discusses how the trilogy’s potentially divisive final moments were chosen.

Armed with a team of writers including Danny McBride, Paul Logan, Chris Bernier, and director Green, Halloween ends heightened fans’ excitement for what was marketed as the ultimate showdown between original last girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). When Green’s reboot first brought Curtis back to reprise her role, he introduced us to a Laurie who was struggling to cope with the trauma of being stalked by evil itself. 2018’s Laurie was constantly looking over her shoulder, armed to the teeth in case Michael Myers returned to finish her off. When, 40 years later, her worst nightmares come true, Laurie loses her own daughter Karen (Judy Greer) to Michael and tries to move on and heal when he disappears. In the process, she has written her own memoir, reflecting on evil and how it manifests and takes shape.

In their interview, Nemiroff mentions “the rule about how the form of evil changes”. From the beginning of the film, Laurie reflects on how her hometown Haddonfield has been tainted by Michael’s bloodlust, and we see Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) how in the absence of Michael the presence of evil must live on, even through a scapegoat. Perhaps it was this storyline that made Green feel most comfortable ending an era of horror because Halloween ends leaves little of Myers to resurrect in 40 years.

In light of Michael’s passing, Nemiroff asked, “What was it like doing that and having some faith that diehard Halloween fans out there will appreciate that and not necessarily go, ‘How dare you make it feel so final?'” Green’s response is both thoughtful and respectful of the end of a franchise for a, shall we say, beloved entity:

“When we film that final moment, there’s 200 people standing around a mechanism watching. You could hear a pin drop. It’s this loud butt-grinding mechanism and there’s no person making any noise at all. It’s just total silence, and then we were all hypnotized by what was happening Most of the production of this movie, in all these movies, are just explorations We try things Do we want to show this Let’s film it anyway Let’s have it in the editing room. Let’s play with it. And so the whole movie is that kind of playful consideration. Especially in that scene we were just mesmerized and when we watched it, and it worked, and it’s beautiful and strange and quiet, again you have to sticking to a certain direction that you’re going, and that just felt peaceful in a way.”

As Green mentions in the sit-down with Nemiroff, a team of writers provided this production with a number of ways a particular plot point might branch out. Although Green does not mention any other alternative ending for Halloween ends, he did say that all three submissions were “explorations” they were working with. It’s possible that Michael Myers met countless deaths, but it was one that felt so final that left the cast and crew “mesmerized.” After their deeply intimate final encounter, Laurie, as well as the residents of Haddonfield, were able to witness the horrific conclusion to a nightmare that had plagued them all for decades. It’s Corey’s psychic connection to Michael and Laurie’s memoirs that opens a door of uncertainty and asks us if it’s the physical form of evil or the evil within that really prevails.

