Hallowed ground for Americans: Inside the Cotswold hotel that’s hosted kings and the Hollywood elite

She thinks the 86-room hotel has an uninviting atmosphere and that the knowledgeable staff 'keep it running smoothly'

When you hear that the last guest who checked into your room was enjoying his 22nd stay—and that he was from Tennessee—you realize The Lygon Arms is hallowed ground for old-school Americans on a grand tour of the British Isles seeking to a pit stop in the Cotswolds.

The appeal is obvious, as the walls of this 14th-century inn echo with easy-to-devour history.

Charles I met Royalist supporters here and Oliver Cromwell spent the night on the grounds for the Battle of Worcester in 1651. And after visits from King Edward VII and VIII, it trickles down to the Hollywood elite: Cary Grant, Vivien Leigh, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Throw in a lavish multi-million-pound refurbishment from the owners of the grand country hotels Cliveden and Chewton Glen, and watch overseas bookings pour in.

Bit of history: Sarah Hartley checks in to The Lygon Arms, above, a 14th-century coaching inn in the Cotswold village of Broadway

Robust twills, tweeds and tartans in soft heather palettes run from upholstered headboards to curtains and cushions, Sarah says of the hotel’s decor. Upstairs is one of the 86 guest rooms

Dogs and children are equally busy (make use of the groomer or kids’ club) and there is a buzz that makes for a cosy, musty atmosphere. The skilled staff keeps the 86-room hotel running smoothly. Ask for a room in the main inn for charm in every tile and window style.

There are also stable houses and, beloved by Americans, seven courtyard suites. Large and with air conditioning, barrier-free access and large wet areas, the accommodation ticks all the boxes for a multi-generational stay.

Robust twills, tweeds and tartans in soft heather palettes run from upholstered headboards to curtains and cushions, while cool black-and-white photos hang on slate-colored walls. Sip coffee in your monogrammed bathrobe on your mini terrace or stroll through the three hectares of gardens where every leaf is out of place. An air blast bonus is the spa pool – romanesque, clear and, praise be to it, long enough to swim decent lengths.

Pictured is the Romanesque spa pool, which is ‘long enough to swim decent lengths’

Former hotel guests include Charles I, Oliver Cromwell and King Edward VII and VIII

From the wine bar, guests walk out into the courtyard to sit under garland-lit trees. Inside, outside the lounges, The Lygon Bar & Grill is relaxed despite its large space. Diners sit at marble-topped tables against a backdrop of wood-paneled paintings adorned with paintings beneath a 16th-century barrel ceiling with antler chandeliers.

The menu is an easy brasserie fare. Roasted mackerel with beetroot, watercress and Lygon horseradish to start, steak and chunky chips with steamed greens followed by Evesham strawberries and sorbet were perfect.

Refreshingly, the doors of the inn are the first to be thrown open and breakfast is a military-style buffet of muffins, granolas, fresh fruit and bread, plus good sausages, black pudding, bacon and scrambled eggs on parade.

Sarah recommends walking in the three-acre gardens where ‘no petal is out of place’

The Lygon Bar & Grill (pictured) is relaxed despite the large space, according to Sarah

The restaurant serves cozy brasserie dishes

Broadway is a village so sweet, so quintessentially English—all streamers, bustling activity and trade—you half expect a film director to come out from behind a boxwood hedge and say ‘Cut!’ calls.

The boutiques on the wide High Street will tempt even hardened savers to purchase wooden baskets, wool throws and linen napkins.

Make an appointment for the Moreton-in-Marsh agricultural fair, the largest in the UK, held on the first Saturday in September.

Who should be found swag among the cages of prize bulls during my visit, except the Cotswolds sign boy – Jeremy Clarkson.