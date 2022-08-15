Halle Berry shares sultry snap to celebrate 56th birthday, thanks beau Van Hunt and celebrity pals

There are those who can turn back the clock with their youthful hearts and looks, and then there’s Halle Berry.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actress made 56 look like the new 36 when she posted a thank-you message and photo to all the birthday wishes, including some of her celebrity friends and her beau Van Hunt.

She confessed that she “felt so much gratitude and love on this birthday!” in the caption, which she laced with a ‘WOW!’ at the end.

Grateful for love: Halle Berry celebrated her 56th birthday on Sunday, August 14, and took to Instagram to thank all the benefactors with a sultry photo of herself

The lead actress can be seen sitting back dressed in a deep black lace ensemble that helped show off her cleavage and overall fabulous figure.

Her short curly locks, which had been purple for the past few days, are now a faded blonde, with the exception of the side, which is closer to dark brown or black.

In a sweet Instagram birthday post, Berry’s beau shared a series of photos and videos of his lover doing everything from wearing a short black wig in a long black coat to robbing in front of the camera with a fake mustache.

‘Hi honey. It’s your birthday, and against your wishes I’m shouting it to the mountaintops, celebrating with the world the amazing, loving, funny and life-giving force that you are,” Hunt, 52, wrote in the caption.

Love letter: Berry’s beau Van Hunt gushed about his lady when he wished her a happy 56th birthday on his Instagram page, which featured a series of photos and videos of his ladybug

Funny: The birthday video featured Berry robbing on camera with a fake mustache

Mysterious: the clip also showed the actress under a black veil

Birthday Girl: The Oscar-winning actress was also seen sporting her fabulous figure and infectious smile in the birthday video

Sporty: One of the last images in the clip showed Berry posing in a sporty ensemble

Hunt ended the love letter by emphasizing the letters “H” and “B” to mimic Berry’s initials: “(H)appy (B)irthday, boo. I love you with everything I have.’

It wasn’t long before the Academy Award-winning actress sent a message back to the singer-songwriter.

‘Thank’s sweetheart. I love you more than words can express – you are my person, that’s a FACT! you are really stupid for that freddie prince mustache photo tho!!!’ she shared it in the comments section, along with a red heart emoji.

Some of Berry’s friends also sent out the X-Men star’s birthday wishes, which made it to her Instagram Stories.

Fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis shared a black and white photo of Berry making some sort of design with her fingers and sticking her face in the middle.

“Happy Birthday my wonderful, beautiful sistah!” Davis, 57, began in her birthday message, adding: “May you be blessed with much more. I love you @halleberry!’ along with two red heart emojis.

Former Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland also joined in, sending the Catwoman actress a birthday message.

“Happy birthday @halleberry, thank you my sweetheart @kellyrowland,” she captioned a photo of Berry posing sexy on the beach in a skimpy ensemble.

Fashion designer Samantha Black wrote: “Happy birthday to this queen, tea legend @halleberry,” along with a photo of the former Bond girl wearing a white hoodie.

Fashion-stylish Lindsay Flores shared a photo of herself and Berry with their backs to the camera and their arms around each other, along with the message, ‘Greatest life wife. we’ll always have each other back @halleberry.’

Berry shot back: ‘always and forever. love you lady @iamlindsayflores.’

The longtime lead actress has been dating Hunt since 2020, which they made Instagram official in September of the same year when Berry called him “the love of my life.”