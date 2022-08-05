Halle Berry debuts striking purple curls as she cosies up to her boyfriend Van Hunt at boxing match 

She never hesitates to change her hairstyle.

And Halle Berry debuted striking purple curls when she cuddled with her boyfriend Van Hunt during a boxing match in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The actress, 55, rocked her new look alongside a plunging chiffon blouse to watch Eric Priest knock out Cory Conner in the first round.

New Look: Halle Berry, 55, debuted striking purple curls as she hugged boyfriend Van Hunt, 52, at a boxing match in Los Angeles on Thursday

Halle paired her black button-front top with wide, tie-dye pants and adorned with layers of gold chains.

Van, 52, looked stylish in a graphic printed long sleeve top that he paired with a faded bucket hat and crossbody bag.

The pair looked as loved-up as ever as they arrived hand in hand at the venue and socialized during the match, with Halle even wearing a quirky ring on her left hand.

Quirky: The actress rocked her new look alongside a plunging chiffon blouse to watch Eric Priest knock out Cory Conner in the first round

Adorable: The pair looked as loved-up as ever as they arrived at the venue hand-in-hand and socialized during the match, with Halle even wearing a quirky ring on her left hand

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actress told: AARP the magazine that the two have already had a “commitment ceremony” led by her son Maceo.

“My son, Maceo, did this little commitment ceremony for us of his own accord in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s contagious. It was his way of saying: This is good. I love this. This makes me happy,” she shared.

“It was a very real moment for all of us. I burst into tears, From fighting the tears. Even Maceo knew he had said something poignant. It meant a lot to us.’

In love: Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actress told AARP The Magazine that the two have already had a ‘commitment ceremony’ led by her son Maceo

She continued: ‘I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living in this modern blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with the decisions I make.”

Halle shares a daughter, Nahla, 14, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and a son Maceo-Robert, 8, with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Their outing hit Halle on social media with a few posts protesting the Supreme Court’s quashing of Roe v. Wade, saying she was outraged by the decision to lift women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

Sweet: Halle said, “My son, Maceo, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car of his own accord. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious’

‘I am outraged! What the Supreme Court has done is BULLS***,” the Academy Award-winning actress wrote on Instagram, accompanied by images of people protesting the decision.

‘Something has to happen!! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off our bodies.’

The Cleveland resident urged people to “work together and NOT accept this,” adding, “We can’t just post about it and talk about it — we need to do SOMETHING about it!”

Halle added: ‘The treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is abortion. The treatment for a septic uterus is abortion. The treatment for a miscarriage that won’t let go of your body is abortion. If you can’t get those abortions, you die. You. Die.’

After the ruling, clinics in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, South Dakota, Wisconsin and West Virginia stopped performing abortions, while other states limited options based on differing regulations.