Halle Berry, 56, shows off muscular legs while enjoying afternoon stroll in LA

Entertainment
By Merry

Halle Berry shows off muscular legs in patterned shorts as she enjoys an afternoon stroll in LA… after calling on 56th birthday

By Sam Joseph Semon for Dailymail.com

Published: 04:53, August 27, 2022 | Updated: 04:56, August 27, 2022

Halle Berry was pictured Friday afternoon running errands in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old performer showed off her muscular legs in patterned beige shorts during her short outdoor walk.

Berry styled her shorts with a white sleeveless tunic with a plunging neckline and an asymmetric hem.

Out and about: Halle Berry was pictured Friday afternoon shopping in Los Angeles

She stomped on the sidewalk in a pair of pale green sandals.

The Academy Award-winning performer wore stylish pink sunglasses and various silver jewelry.

Her edgy pixie cut was dyed part platinum blonde and styled straight while the shorter sections of her hair were dark brown.

Muscular: The 56-year-old performer showed off her toned legs in patterned beige shorts during her short walk outdoors. Berry styled her shorts with a white sleeveless tunic with a plunging neckline and an asymmetric hem

Edgy: Her edgy pixie cut was dyed part platinum blonde and styled straight while the shorter sections of her hair were dark brown

Berry previously wore the same flowy sleeveless top in a glamor shot shared on her Instagram account earlier this month.

Making the most of the golden hour, the star delivered a sexy grin for the camera while decked out in gold jewelry.

Berry, who celebrated her 56th birthday earlier this month, gushed in her post’s caption that the messages she received from fans ‘felt so loved!’

Though it has since faded to blonde, Berry still rocked dyed purple hair that she admitted had “turned light lavender” after several washes.

Stunning: Berry wore the same flowy sleeveless top earlier this month in a glamor shot shared on her Instagram account. Making the most of the golden hour, the star delivered a sexy grin for the camera while decked out in gold jewelry

Berry previously shared a look at her bright hair color with a photo shared on her Instagram account on August 6.

In the photo, the actress looked up to the sky as she showed off her brightly colored purple hair. She also added a photo of her smiling while enjoying the new shade of her hair.

The artist left a short message in the caption of her post that read, “I know I look like I’m doing nothing, but my hair is quite busy.”

All the love: Berry, who celebrated her 56th birthday earlier this month, gushed in her post’s caption that the messages she received from fans “made me feel so loved!”

