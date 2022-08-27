Halle Berry, 56, shows off muscular legs while enjoying afternoon stroll in LA

<!–

Halle Berry was pictured Friday afternoon running errands in Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old performer showed off her muscular legs in patterned beige shorts during her short outdoor walk.

Berry styled her shorts with a white sleeveless tunic with a plunging neckline and an asymmetric hem.

She stomped on the sidewalk in a pair of pale green sandals.

The Academy Award-winning performer wore stylish pink sunglasses and various silver jewelry.

Her edgy pixie cut was dyed part platinum blonde and styled straight while the shorter sections of her hair were dark brown.

Berry previously wore the same flowy sleeveless top in a glamor shot shared on her Instagram account earlier this month.

Making the most of the golden hour, the star delivered a sexy grin for the camera while decked out in gold jewelry.

Berry, who celebrated her 56th birthday earlier this month, gushed in her post’s caption that the messages she received from fans ‘felt so loved!’

Though it has since faded to blonde, Berry still rocked dyed purple hair that she admitted had “turned light lavender” after several washes.

Berry previously shared a look at her bright hair color with a photo shared on her Instagram account on August 6.

In the photo, the actress looked up to the sky as she showed off her brightly colored purple hair. She also added a photo of her smiling while enjoying the new shade of her hair.

The artist left a short message in the caption of her post that read, “I know I look like I’m doing nothing, but my hair is quite busy.”