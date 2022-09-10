Halle Bailey splashes into role of The Little Mermaid in new teaser based on 1989 Disney classic

Devoted Disney fans got a special treat earlier on Friday at the Disney D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

An official first trailer for The Little Mermaid has been released, giving a quick look at the live-action remake based on the beloved animation.

In the film, Halle Bailey plays the iconic Disney princess, Ariel, and will hit theaters next year on May 26, 2023.

The trailer, which would of course be quite nostalgic for fans who grew up with the animation, opened with waves crashing into the sea.

Soft music started playing in the background and slowly built up and louder over the course of the teaser.

The clip then takes a deep dive into the sea, where the camera followed various fish and sea creatures as they swam around, teasing for a glimpse of The Little Mermaid herself.

After seeing several adorable sea creatures flash across the screen, the camera panned to an old shipwreck resting on the ocean floor, in tribute to a scene from the 1989 animation where Ariel explores an abandoned shipwreck.

Suddenly, the classic character is seen across the screen, with her long, wavy locks floating around her and her colorful mermaid tail reflected in the dim light of the sea.

The camera follows Ariel as she explores her surroundings, including a gutted wooden ship, as the orchestral music gets louder.

The clip shows Ariel swimming quickly towards flashing lights closer to the shoreline as he builds up to the classic tune, Part Of Your World.

Halle can be heard beautifully while the title card briefly appeared: ‘Out of the sea, wish I could be, part of that world’. The camera then focused on her from a higher angle as she finished the text.

Thrilled viewers then got a taste of Ariel’s classic mermaid costume, including her vibrant green mermaid tail. The trailer concluded with a release date set for later next year in May 2023.

In the upcoming live-action remake, Halle will play Bailey as Ariel, along with other cast members such as Jonah Hauer-King as Principe Eric and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The plot’s premise remains close to the original, echoing Ariel’s deal with sea witch Ursula to have human legs in exchange for her voice.

Rob Marshall directed the film and was part of other musical projects such as Into The Woods (2014) and Chicago (2002).

During the D23 Expo earlier on Friday, Halle and Rob were on hand to discuss their excitement about the film’s expected release.

The beautiful actress, known for her role in Grown-ish, spoke candidly about taking on the role of Ariel Deadline.

“I’m sure you all get along with Ariel here and how special she is to all of us,” she said. “As a little girl who swam in the pool and imagined I was a mermaid, I never imagined it would come to life like this.”

Halle then discussed filming the iconic scene where she sings Part Of Your World. “The three days I filmed Part of Your World was the most beautiful experience of my life, feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she experiences.”

Rob also weighed in on his experience bringing The Little Mermaid back to life.

‘I have a special connection with this film. In 1989, I don’t know if you remember the excitement of hearing a musical again. It was a bit dead, musicals were gone.” Deadline.

“Even though it was animated, we could hear people singing over and over. When Disney asked me to do this, it felt like an incredible moment. It felt like fate,” he added.

The original Disney animation Little Mermaid was released in theaters on November 17, 1989 and received incredible critical acclaim. With a budget of $40 million, the film garnered a total of $235 million in box office sales worldwide.

The animation also received an Academy Award for Best Original Score along with another Oscar for Best Original Song.

Since then, more films and projects have been added to the The Little Mermaid franchise, including The Little Mermaid 2 (2000), which features Ariel’s daughter, and the live musical on ABC in 2019.

