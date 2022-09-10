Halle Bailey dons fiery red gown and Ariana DeBose sparkles in sequin top at the D23 Expo in Anaheim

<!–

Halle Bailey and Ariana DeBose were just two of the many stars who had portraits taken at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Friday.

Bailey, 22, donned a fiery red dress in her wink, letting her hair fall in curly braids.

The dress clung to the star’s ample curves and she wore several large rings as an accessory.

The Atlanta native will play the titular character in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, due out next year.

DeBose, 31, wore a sparkly blue top with huge white stars on it. She added white pants and matching shoes.

The actress, who played a song from her upcoming movie Wish at the event, wore her dark brown hair short and kicked at the camera in a particularly humorous shot.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, stars of Snow White’s upcoming live-action movie, posed in several photos together before the event.

The 37-year-old Israeli actress wore a translucent black top with pants and high black high heels. At least she looked like the intimidating Evil Queen she will soon portray.

The Wonder Woman actress smiled a little during the shoot, revealing pearly whites behind her vibrant red lips.

Zegler, 21, wore a gray striped shirt under a dark gray skirt that ended high on her legs. Her dark hair was cut in a short bob that came just past her shoulders.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu and Jaboukie Young-White all sat down for a few snaps during the event.

The four actors all have voice roles in the movie Strange World, an upcoming animated Disney movie set on a distant planet. It revolves around the Clades, a legendary family of explorers.

Anthony Anderson, who received his initiation as a Disney legend along with other stars like Patrick Dempsey and the late Chadwick Boseman, flashed his famous grin for his photo shoot.

The 52-year-old Compton resident wore a pink blazer over a white button-up shirt and matching trousers.

He cut his hair short, but let his thick beard flow freely from his face.

The D23 Expo is a biennial event hosted by the official fan club of the Walt Disney Company. Thousands of fans come every year to see sneak peeks of upcoming Disney content.