Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is receiving treatment for a brain tumor

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is being treated for a brain tumor in Atlanta.

The NBA said Mutombo is “in a good mood” and will receive “the best possible care” from a team of specialists.

“Dikembe and his family request privacy during this time so they can focus on his care,” the league said. “They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo played 18 NBA seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-09 season.

He was the league’s top defensive player four times, playing in eight All-Star games over 18 seasons. Mutombo is 17th in rebounds (12,359) and finished with 3,289 career blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830). Mutombo followed most of the blocks with a playful wag of his right index finger, a gesture that became his enduring signature.

Following his playing career, Mutombo has served as an ambassador for the sport, most notably developing the Basketball Africa League, which concluded its second season in May. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

